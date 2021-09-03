EXCLUSIVE: Kering’s Regenerative Fund for Nature Names Grantees

PARIS — Kering and Conservation International, the American nonprofit environmental organization, on Friday revealed the first grantees for the Regenerative Fund for Nature, which the groups jointly launched in January.

Kering’s chief sustainability officer Marie-Claire Daveu was scheduled to talk about the news later in the day during the IUCN World Conservation Congress that’s being held in Marseille, France, from Sept. 3 to 11.

The first funding round concentrates on projects helping the conversion of 1 million hectares of land to regenerative practices in fashion and luxury’s cotton, wool, cashmere and leather supply chains.

Applications were evaluated on how they sync with the fund’s objectives, important environmental indicators, opportunities to scale the regenerative programs and potential for breaking new ground, Kering and Conservation International explained together in a statement. Scientific analysis led to identifying key focus regions to optimize opportunities for good results concerning climate, nature and livelihoods through the luxury and fashion supply chains.

Seventy-three organizations applied from 17 countries. The chosen grantees hailed from South America, Central Asia, India, Europe and Africa.

The fund’s first recipients will initially support more than 840,000 hectares changing over to regenerative approaches that directly benefit 60,000 people involved in small- and larger-scale farming systems.

The seven organizations awarded grants include:

The Good Growth Company, whose toolkit supports new approaches to building sustainable supply chains and grazing practices. The group partners with cashmere goat herders in Mongolia.

Organic Cotton Accelerator, which focuses on cotton farmers in India and aiding them to de-risk change through targeted payments. That involves 50,000 smallholder farmers.

Fundación Solidaridad Latinoamericana, an organization working with indigenous smallholder cattle producers in Argentina’s Gran Chaco biome to better sustainable management of grazing lands and restoring native forests and vegetation.

Fundación Global Nature, which works with goat shepherds in Spain to reinstate traditional grazing systems and regenerate 17,000 hectares.

Wildlife Conservation Society and The Wildlife-Friendly Enterprise Network, centered on regenerative grazing and holistic management approaches with wildlife-friendly practices for sheep wool production in Patagonia.

Epiterre, focused on increasing plant diversity for positive ecological and social changes in Southwestern France. It uses direct payments for small-scale producers.

Conservation South America, which aims to implement regenerative agricultural practices pertaining to biodiversity in the Maluti Drakensberg Mountains. The group also helps to empower female sheep farmers.

“Global change always begins at the local level, which is why we’re excited to support grassroots conservation efforts on four continents with Kering under the Regenerative Fund for Nature,” said M. Sanjayan, chief executive officer of Conservation International, in the statement. “We know that the path to a sustainable, nature-positive future must include indigenous peoples and local communities, so as we move into the next phase of the fund, progress will be continually monitored together with Kering to ensure that initiatives are delivering measurable outcomes for the environment, and just as critically, for local livelihoods.”

“This next phase of our Regenerative Fund for Nature’s rollout is integral to the attainment of Kering’s goal to have a net positive impact on biodiversity by 2025,” Daveau said in the statement. “We had a tremendous response, and the first grantees were selected from excellent proposals, showing both the appetite and the opportunity to scale regenerative farming practices globally. We are exploring and leveraging different actions to support further projects under the fund that will maximize a positive impact on biodiversity restoration in luxury and fashion’s supply chains.”

