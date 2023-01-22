×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

KidSuper Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Hermès Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa is Back With a SoHo Boutique

EXCLUSIVE: Mango Launches Circular Design Denim Capsule Collection

Model Indira Scott will front the campaign as the fast-fashion brand moves to meet its 2030 targets.

Mango sustainable denim collection
Indira Scott for Mango. Courtesy Mango

Mango is taking a new step in its sustainability efforts with the launch of its first denim capsule that incorporates circular design criteria.

Model and eco-activist Indira Scott will front the campaign.

“I ask a fashion brand these days to be honest with their customers. Because I know it can be hard to fully change something from the ways that you’ve been doing it, because you’re accustomed to it, but nobody in any case in life ever grows being stagnant or not changing. I think there is something beautiful in changing and growing,” said Scott.

“For everyone denim should be so important because it is one of the easiest pieces we can recycle. As well as passing it down, you can always upcycle it, too,” she said of the durable fabric.

Related Galleries

If “incorporates circular design criteria” sounds like jargon, here’s what it means: the capsule collection will be 100 percent cotton, at least 20 percent of which is recycled, and the company has removed rivets and exterior branding labels to make the pieces more recyclable.

Tech is also lending a hand with the jeans being 3D-designed in an effort to minimize the creation of samples and waste during product development.

The use of 100 percent cotton means the jeans can be more easily turned into new cotton garments.

While consumers place their used clothes in “recycling” bins and think they get turned into new t-shirts, in reality recycling blended textiles is difficult and rare. Fiber-to-fiber recycling facilities don’t exist many places or at scale. Mixed-fiber textiles, such as cotton and spandex or elastane blends, are often “downcycled” into mattress padding or insulation.

Mango is taking the first step to incorporate these new criteria in anticipation of the European Union’s circular design laws that are set to take effect in 2030. While still a few years away, companies are experimenting with new methods and approaches to build into their business model and infrastructure.

The capsule is one of the first steps in Mango’s new sustainability strategy, “Sustainable Vision 2030,” unveiled in December. It set its interim targets for 2025, when it hopes 100 percent of its cotton will be sustainable, 100 percent of its polyester will be recycled and 100 percent of its tree-based cellulose will be traceable.

By 2030 it aims to have most of its products and textiles from recycled or sustainable sources.

It also aims to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent and its Scope 3 GHG emissions by 35 percent by 2030, using 2019 as the base year.

Mango uses Spanish company Jeanologia to calculate the Environmental Impact Measurement score of its denim.

As part of its traceability efforts, the company kicked off the year by publishing a list of its Tier Three factories on Jan. 5.

Mango produces 139 million garments a year and continues its global expansion, with a plan to open 40 new stores in the U.S. within the next two years.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Hot Summer Bags

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mango Launches 100 Percent Cotton Denim Capsule with Circular Design

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad