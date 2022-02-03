EXCLUSIVE: Markarian Launches Custom Consignment Closet With Dora Maar

Designer Alexandra O’Neill — behind the Made in New York label Markarian — is putting a personal touch on consignment.

Partnering with pre-owned luxury marketplace Dora Maar, looks from Markarian’s seasons past as well as custom, one-of-a-kind pieces from O’Neill’s closet and VIP looks, will be up for grabs. There are 30 total consigned pieces from the label bearing the signature classics-inspired glam which counts First Lady Jill Biden as a fan. The assortment is said to reflect Markarian’s history, while framing favorite past season’s fabrics (among them cotton and silk blends) and tapered silhouettes.

At its heart, the partnership with Dora Maar shines a spotlight on resale with subtle nudges to Markarian fans to focus on reducing fashion’s carbon footprint while giving back via cause-based commerce. One-hundred percent of proceeds (on goods donated on behalf of Markarian) will go to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit focused on child hunger.

The Dora Maar and Markarian digital closet collection goes live online at 12:30 p.m. EST Thursday, but in the meantime, shoppers can scour the inspirations and muses behind the New York collaboration via dedicated pages called “muse closets” and special “curations” onsite at Dora-maar.com where shoppers can preview the latest offerings. Founded in 2019, New York-based Dora Maar is a relatively new start-up to the resale scene that’s focusing on batch pre-owned luxury e-commerce curations.

Along with the brand partnership, interior designer CeCe Barfield Thompson (Thompson and O’Neill met while studying Art History at New York University) was integral to the campaign’s direction, offering up her muse closet. O’Neill and Thompson also teamed up in August 2019 on a capsule collection of dresses and homeware inspired by a Christie’s Interiors auction.

When asked how Markarian is gearing up for New York Fashion Week, O’Neill reiterated the emphasis on local production.

“Currently, we are in full NYFW prep mode and are excited to show our fall 2022 collection on February 14,” she said. “As always, the clothing and jewelry for the fall 2022 collection is made and hand-finished in New York City’s garment center.”

A look from New York-based label Markarian. Courtesy Dora Maar

FOR MORE, SEE:

Markarian Designer Shares the Back Story About Dressing Jill Biden

What to Know About Markarian Designer Alexandra O’Neill