×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont Sees Sales Soar, Strong Gains Across All Regions in Fiscal 2023

Beauty

Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon Beauty Enters Phase Two

Fashion

Brands Return for China’s 520 Valentine’s Day Amid Spending Rebound

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030, Lays Out ‘Net Positive’ Clothing Plan

Pay attention to Reformation.

A model reclines in a grassy lawn at night poolside in a sparkly black knit Reformation dress made from deadstock – true to the brand's beginnings. Her lipstick and shoes are bright red.
A model reclines in a knit Reformation dress made from deadstock – true to the brand's beginnings. Reformation

Reformation’s latest impact report highlights circularity goals, with the aim of being a circular fashion brand by 2030.

The brand has been charting its renewed sustainability roadmap since the pandemic. In 2020, Reformation pledged to be “Climate Positive by 2025,” and now equally ambitiously, it hopes to be “Circular by 2030.” Last month, Reformation launched handbags made to be recycled as evidence of its commitment.

“Sustainability has been so integral to our DNA from the beginning,” Kathleen Talbot, chief sustainability officer and vice president of operations at Reformation, told WWD ahead of the report’s release.

Related Galleries

As a certified Climate Neutral company, each year Reformation measures its carbon emissions and offsets 100 percent of its footprint, including water use. The measurements fall under its “RefScale,” a methodology developed for the brand by Sustainable Business Consulting.

“We’re not trying to create our own measuring stick,” Talbot reiterated, pointing to its verified science-based targets and ongoing work with the Carbon Disclosure Project.

The brand centers future hopes on circular fashion around its clothing being designed for circularity, worn often, kept in use and made with better materials. It anchors this definition in the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s wider one of a circular economy as one that eliminates waste and pollution, circulates products and materials, and regenerates nature.

Talbot said circular design is an “under-leveraged” and “less clearly defined ambition” in fashion, and one the company is betting on.

Brands like Reformation, Rent the Runway and Everlane are all among the values-led cohort of young sustainable apparel companies that had hit the scene by 2010. For Reformation, the company, according to a recent Bloomberg report, claims to be profitable, with sales doubling in four years to $300 million.

Its sustainability roadmap is close in line with growth. By the numbers, 0.5 percent of Reformation garments were excess inventory from direct product that were donated, 16 percent of business is circular (resale, rental or vintage), 15 percent of materials are textile-to-textile recyclable, 68 percent of materials were recycled, regenerative or renewable and 17 percent of materials were deadstock, recycled or next-gen fabrics.

Reformation predominantly relies on organic cotton, viscose and Lyocell as its top fibers but said it is transitioning away from virgin fiber use given high water and emissions impact. Certified silk and Leather Working Group-certified leather make up a much smaller portion of Reformation’s sourcing, or 7 percent of its material footprint, but have higher impacts (per the Higg Index data cited in the report).

“One of the things that, hopefully, comes out with our materials mix is we’re not just trying to look for pilots and capsule collections here. We’re talking about fundamentally making some sourcing transitions,” said Talbot. “The most notable, from a climate perspective, is our 90 percent recycled cashmere quality which ended up becoming the core 2022 sweater program.” Recycled silk, specifically Eastman’s Naia “Renew” acetate, was another callout in the report for material substitutes alongside a number of regenerative sourcing programs like C4.

“The dream of a sustainability program is that it can be a true win-win. It can help further your mission and it also is accretive to margin,” Talbot continued.

Reformation was one of the first to partner with ThredUp under its Resale-as-a-Service model in 2018. In 2021, Reformation made a pledge to recirculate 500,000 garments in five years — the brand is already 80 percent there through its partnership with ThredUp. (This is separate from the 0.05 percent figure in the report, which is from direct production).

On-demand tailoring service Hemster began a pilot last year with Reformation that is now live for e-commerce customers for free if the item costs at least $118, and in 14 stores across the U.S. “We can confirm it is a value-add program, not just a sustainability initiative,” Talbot said.

Reformation and Everlane were among the few brands endorsing the Fabric Act, per the 2022 Remake transparency report. Reformation also received praise in the Remake report for its progress on living wages and financial aid to help decarbonize its suppliers under its “Factory Forward” initiative, which launched in 2022. The program currently helps five factory partners in measuring, reporting and assessing their impacts. Its significance is that the factories are responsible for nearly half, or 47 percent, of Reformation’s tier one production.

It’s not all straightforward, though the brand aims to make its climate impact data as digestible as possible for its Insta-worthy “Refbabes” (a hashtag used by shoppers and influencers alike).

Reformation said it is on track with the 1.5-degrees Celsius pathway to decarbonize its supply chain per the Paris Agreement, and as vetted by the Science Based Targets Initiative. Reformation produced 36,822 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents in 2022, which is up 8 percent from 34,028 mtC02e the previous year.

“There’s two things there to unpack,” Talbot said. “We have intensity targets with the Science Based Targets [Initiative] for our Scope 3 emissions. Because we’re not a heritage and mature business, we know we’re going to be growing. Our total emissions from 2021 to 2022 went up 8 percent, but our business grew nearly 5 times that. We’re really committed to say we need to bring down the carbon intensity of our products. You can still decarbonize in line with these targets even as you are growing and establishing the company.”

“We fundamentally believe if you can achieve those things, you can — and should — have a net positive impact even while you are producing clothes,” she added.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Hot Summer Bags

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Exclusive: Reformation's Circular 2030, 'Net Positive' Clothing Plan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad