EXCLUSIVE: The RealReal, Jimmy Choo Team for National Consignment Day

Jimmy Choo has circular news.

Starting Oct. 6, Jimmy Choo will partner with The RealReal to offer resale to Jimmy Choo customers (so customers can easily put Jimmy Choo products or any other brands up for consignment with The RealReal). Not only that, but first-time Jimmy Choo consigners will also automatically receive a complimentary styling experience (either in store or virtual) with a Jimmy Choo associate.

Customers can visit the Jimmy Choo website or TheRealReal.com/Jimmychoo to begin the consignment process.

How the yearlong circular partnership works is that Jimmy Choo customers consign their items onsite or in-person, and The RealReal will handle the heavy lifting — from taking possession of the item and authenticating, to photographing, pricing and listing. Once an item is authenticated, first-time consignors will also receive their exclusive invitation to book their styling appointment which is redeemable within 60 days.

The pair are partnering up for National Consignment Day, which is Monday, and the unique partnership is the first of its kind for both companies.

“What makes this partnership with Jimmy Choo so unique is that not only are they offering luxury consignment services to their vast and loyal customer base, but they’re offering consignment of any luxury item outside of Jimmy Choo, solidifying their commitment to protecting the future of our planet. We’re honored to be joining forces and generating tremendous impact with such a value-driven fashion house,” said Allison Sommer, The RealReal’s vice president of public affairs and business development.

Sasha Skoda, The RealReal’s head of merchandising, told WWD that the traction behind the Jimmy Choo brand is also fodder for excitement, with year-over-year sales up 74 percent for the brand.

The more items recirculated — the better. Even by recirculating one in five items, The RealReal said it can help steer the industry to achieve the 1.5-degree pathway laid out by the Paris Climate Accord.

“Our partnership with The RealReal reinforces our commitment to the circular economy in addition to our established repair service,” Hannah Colman, Jimmy Choo’s chief executive officer said in a press statement. “The partnership allows us to champion resale by offering our clients an opportunity to give their luxury items a second life. This partnership ties back to the goals we are committed to in our sustainability manifesto.”

Much has gone on this year at the brand, including the launch of fashion jewelry, parties and celebrity campaigns (and now resale).