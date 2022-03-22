EXCLUSIVE: Vestiaire Collective Plays Up ‘Fun’ of Resale, Taps Chic Puppets for U.S. Relaunch

No, you’re not mistaken — Vestiaire Collective has a new look…and it includes puppets.

The puppets fabricated in pre-loved duds (like a Burberry trench and a slate of trending streetwear), accompany the tagline to “buy and sell pre-loved fashion.” Not unlike past strides from Moschino or Fendi, Vestiaire Collective’s puppets are saying out with the old and in with the “new identity.”

“With the puppets and rebrand overall, we were hoping to bring to life the diverse and fun nature of our community. There are a lot of reasons why people can and should buy on Vestiaire Collective, and we wanted to try and get those across in a way that felt as joyful and disruptive as the fashion itself,” Fanny Moizant, cofounder and president of Vestiaire Collective, told WWD. “Our community is central to our brand and what makes us unique. It’s made up of a collective of people who love, share and find joy in sustainable fashion. We felt that the best way to position ourselves with a competitive edge was by truly understanding our ‘collective.’ Relaunching was the natural next step to help us grow and foster this community.”

Within the past year, Vestiaire Collective raised $500 million, topping the list of privately owned resale companies while securing status as the first B Corp in the category. The reseller, which recently acquired Los Angeles-based resale start-up Tradesy, worked with London-based creative agency Droga5 to envision its unique concept with a sense of wit. Involved were documentarian and presenter, Loïc Prigent; Swedish film director Andreas Nilsson (behind the puppets), and British-Ghanaian photographer Campbell Addy, who lensed the outdoor, print and social campaign.

Each puppet forms part of “The Collective,” where the five style icons symbolize the company’s key attributes, including: limited-edition designers, unique vintage pieces, luxury catalogue, fashion community and sustainability.

According to a release on the rebrand, “Miss Classique is chic, polished and in love with authentic, timeless pieces from fashion’s front-row brands. Lady Green stands up for what she believes in and knows fashion’s future is circular. Hunter has patience, knows vintage inside out, and that the hunt is as thrilling as the find. Rich knows his wardrobe has money-making potential. They say you can’t put a price on style, but he knows you can…Drops is always the first in line for the next collab and stays on the lookout for the exclusive collections.”

Shoppers can discover items in curated lists aligned with each puppet. Miss Classique’s list, for example, is called “Stay Chic,” and Hunter’s is called “Vintage Gems.”

With supply already a differentiator for the resale platforms popping up on the scene, Moizant says the pandemic induced a new need for liquidity.

“Consequently, we saw a surge in quality vintage and designer gems that were previously hiding in people’s closets for years! We pride ourselves in building a tasteful inventory, with a growing catalogue of 3 million items, 10,000 brands, and 20,000 pieces added every day. That being said, it doesn’t just stop at supply.…The biggest obstacle for shoppers today is not only hunting down vintage and designer treasures, which is a journey in and of itself, but also finding a platform you can trust to authenticate, [have] quality-control, etc.”

As with others in the space, Moizant believes resale is still in full-fledged expansion mode with segmentation in key lanes.

“We’re witnessing more and more retailers looking to adopt the circular model. As a whole, I believe we’ll continue to see growth in the space through three main pillars: partnerships (like ours with Alexander McQueen, Mulberry, Ganni or MyTheresa), new customer acquisition (allowing you to reach thousands of customers thanks to the e-commerce model) and geo-evolution (as more people come to understand the importance of shopping secondhand worldwide).”

As the reseller awaits the buildout of its next authentication center in Los Angeles, leveraging its bicoastal operations in New York and L.A., the Vestiaire Collective and former Tradesy teams will see a progressive merging over the next few months.

“There are endless possibilities for us to continue telling this story — we’d love to create more characters in the future, maybe even in collaboration with other brands,” said Moizant. “This is just the beginning and we’re so excited for what the future holds for our community, the puppets and our brand.”