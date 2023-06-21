Faherty Bets on Resale With ‘Second Wave’

Resale Moves: Surf-inspired lifestyle brand Faherty launched ‘Second Wave’ Tuesday as its entry into resale.

For the preloved program, Faherty partnered with start-up Archive so shoppers can buy and sell previously owned Faherty clothing through the peer-to-peer marketplace destination. Uniquely, goods that are repaired and renewed can be listed alongside brand-owned inventory.

Many brands are already experimenting with resale and repair. This move is what Kerry Docherty, cofounder and chief impact officer at Faherty, called a natural next step. “Because long-lasting quality is at the core of what we do, we believe our product only gets better with age,” she said in a press statement.

The online marketplace represents the first phase of Second Wave and Faherty plans to expand the program in the future to include end-of-life recycling solutions.

In other resale news, Singapore-based low-priced shoe retailer Charles & Keith partnered with ThredUp for its “Re-Purpose” resale program last week.

Charles & Keith gets into resale.

Conference Shouts: The Bangladesh Apparel Exchange announced the launch of its first climate-billed event called the “Bangladesh Climate Action Forum.”

The forum is slated for October and will cover the challenges of climate change, urgent actions needed, funding gaps and what apparel businesses can expect under a rapid decarbonization scenario. Given Bangladesh’s stature as the second-largest ready-made garment sector (and the country’s vulnerability to climate change), the course for fashion has “huge implications,” per event organizer Mostafiz Uddin.

The forum will also look at approaches for decarbonization — including net-zero goals, renewable energy targets, supplier upgrades and policy opportunities — with speakers spanning cross-sector expertise.

Meanwhile, at the Planet Textiles sustainable textile conference in Milan last week, The Sustainable Apparel Coalition signed a memorandum of understanding with the Apparel Impact Institute.

Already close collaborators, the latest move outlines a new strategic partnership between the groups. The partnership will initially include providing research, fundraising and goal-tracking for AII’s Climate Solutions Portfolio and the Fashion Climate Fund, among other aims. The Fashion Climate Fund looks to mobilize $250 million in funding, from partners such as Lululemon and H&M, to help the industry decarbonize its supply chain. The partners also have plans to establish a “clear, standardized journey” for suppliers, manufacturers and brands.