×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

ESG risk intelligence beats out company disclosures for a number of reasons, experts contend.

Schild auf dem Boden "Menschen, nicht Profit". Am 23.9.2022 versammelten sich in München bis zu 10.000 Menschen, um gemeinsam mit Fridays for Future auf dem Globalen Klimastreik für Klimagerechtigkeit, den Ausbau der dezentralen erneuerbaren Energien, kostengünstigen ÖPNV und für ein 100 Mrd. Euro Sondervermögen für gerechte Klimaschutzmaßnahmen und Krisenprävention zu demonstrieren. Das Motto des Großstreiks war wieder People not Profit. -- Sign on the floor "People, not profit". On September 23, 2022 up to 10,000 people gathered in Munich, Germany to protest together with Fridays for Future for climate justice, the extension of decentralized renewable energies, cheap public transport and a €100b special fund for just climate protection measures and crisis prevention. The motto of the global climate strike was People not Profit. (Photo by Alexander Pohl/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
A protester's sign reads "people not profit" at a climate protest in Germany. ESG has been heralded as a new movement but faces challenges. Sipa USA via AP

Fashion has all but grasped ESG disclosures — reporting them in pages-long company sustainability reports — but still needs to understand the latest ESG risks.

If viewed in isolation, company self-disclosures may falter in comparison to the valuable public data culled from many stakeholders, according to environmental, social and governance risk intelligence firms. ESG risk (including everything from greenwashing to privacy violations) is grounded in credit risk management, yet today’s company disclosures may be more for looks and a corporate social responsibility rebrand, some experts argue.

A growing number of firms, including RepRisk, FactSet, Moody’s ESG Solutions, Net Purpose, Preqin and Sentifi are muscling in on the ESG risk data territory. Meanwhile, social media listening platforms (first accustomed to taking down internet trolls) are now full-throttle in the real-time ESG risk intelligence space, quietly working with top luxury brands. (One example being the U.K.-based firm Crisp).

Related Galleries

ESG risk intelligence is only getting more advanced in light of ongoing setbacks in fashion, including forced labor in cotton fields, wage theft and other pressing concerns.

Fashion’s Big Risks

Fashion is not for the faint of heart where ESG risk is concerned.

RepRisk is one ESG data provider sifting through real-time ESG risk from a variety of places, scanning 100,000 internet sources, including media, non-governmental organizations, social platforms, governments and regulators across 23 languages. But the firm doesn’t even look at company-provided disclosures, and instead casts aside company sustainability reports as a risk in their own right, vetting information via artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“We’ve been doing this kind of work for over 16 years. Having information at the local level and languages [data sources in different languages] is critical for the early warning signals that we can provide for clients,” said Alexandra Cichon, RepRisk’s executive vice president, to WWD.

In Cichon’s words, RepRisk aims to “be a mirror to the company,” providing insights from external stakeholders to its clients — 70 percent of which are in the financial services sector. In its decade in business, RepRisk has provided insights to BlackRock, J.P. Morgan and other financial institutions.

Businesses are trying to address their consumer wishes, wants and expectations. RepRisks’s ESG data maps risk factors to globally accepted frameworks, including the U.N. Global Compact and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards. RepRisk assessed risks on companies like Boohoo, for example, four years before material losses occurred and can pinpoint ESG-related reputational risks for today’s top players. For Shein, this may include a current “medium” risk exposure score of 46 (on a score of 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest risk) spanning privacy scares, misleading communication and labor concerns, according to an October report provided to WWD.

Overall, RepRisk determined that one in five ESG failures is attributed to “greenwashing” — a repeat occurrence in fashion.

“Greenwashing is one of the biggest topics in ESG today,” Cichon continued. “It’s not a topic that affects the fashion industry or fast-fashion industry exclusively,” she clarified, adding that transparency is an important topic that is growing alongside increased awareness from consumers and regulators.

However, some fashion categories may be more predisposed to certain risks.

Based on a two-year risk incident sample for 15 fashion companies in fast-fashion and luxury categories, RepRisk found a number of core ESG risks spanning the entire value chain. Animal mistreatment and social discrimination were only noted in luxury categories. Meanwhile, fast fashion saw higher counts of greenwashing, forced labor and negative community impact.

“For fast fashion, poor employment conditions seems consistently to be the top ESG issue,” said Cichon. “There was a notable rise in these conditions at the onset of the pandemic in 2020, which overlapped with health and safety issues. For luxury fashion brands, [it’s] animal mistreatment and social discrimination — or allegations of racism.”

These data platforms are arming fashion firms with the intel to identify and manage risks before they materialize.

Is ESG More of the Same?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission looks to draft frameworks for more consistent climate reporting, but critics have voiced their concerns.

A July report from the major accounting firms found that company-provided ESG disclosures fell short as companies were “selectively disclosing.” The report contends that without the help of professionals, ESG data is subject to greater variability and less oversight.

What differentiates ESG management this time around? Thought leaders weighed in on the changes afoot.

“Unlike CSR, which is often philanthropic in nature, ESG cuts [to] the core of companies’ business models,” said Lauren Densham, head of impact and ESG at alternative asset management firm Energize Ventures. “It’s all about the way in which you deliver value by managing the environmental, social and governance factors which are material to your business and its key stakeholders. This is a meaningful and fundamental shift from the status quo, particularly in certain industries like apparel, where industry-wide collaboration will be critical.

Elisa Niemtzow, vice president, consumer sectors and membership for Business for Social Responsibility, said that while it’s possible to see ESG as a rebranding of CSR, the long-term evolution that ESG signifies is a movement beyond a risk-based focus into an “opportunity and impact-driven focus” that mobilizes company leadership to find solutions across all business functions. “For example, when a company reduces waste linked to product returns or unsold inventory, this isn’t about managing risks related to disposal or optimizing product recycling, but about mobilizing several functions to address the root causes of overproduction — such as sending inflated quantities to every door, or inaccurate forecasting, or overinvestment in non-modular products that can’t be changed to more easily meet consumer needs.”

“The reality is that greenwashing can manifest itself in many ways, so the key is to question the data, ask for supporting documentation, and carry out your own analysis,” said Alix Lebec, founder and chief executive officer of Lebec Consulting, who believes in the need for unified sustainability reporting and disclosures.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Hot Summer Bags

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Major ESG Risks in Fashion and Why It Matters

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad