Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Giambattista Valli Says ‘Yes’ to Bridal With a New Capsule

Business

Nordstrom Reports Q2 Improvements, Raises Outlook Amid Headwinds

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity Too Few Are Paying Attention To?

"We need to culturally shift away from alternative ways to buy clothing to slowing down how much we consume overall."

Ganni and Vestiaire Collective are teaming
Ganni and Vestiaire Collective are teaming on a circular fashion project to be unveiled on Aug. 19. Image Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

LONDON — When it comes to disrupting fashion’s waste cycle and shifting to more circular consumption methods, buying secondhand and renting have been heralded as the way forward.

But what the industry’s sustainability narrative likely won’t do is fully advocate to consumers that what’s even better than conscious consumption is zero consumption. This means buying nothing new — even if said purchases are upcycled or secondhand — working with what’s already in one’s closet and expanding clothing’s life cycle by way of repairs and alterations.

To encourage more consumers to go the way of zero consumption, a host of new platforms are now looking to make clothing repairs more accessible for the online generation and offer an antidote to throwaway culture.

In London, Josephine Philips founded the Sojo app at the beginning of the year as a way of offering an inexpensive, fuss-free way for Londoners to repair their clothing.

Related Galleries

She created a network of tailors and seamstresses across the British capital, as well as more than 50 female riders — in an effort to create more jobs for women during the pandemic — who pickup and deliver clothing to and from customers’ homes.

“In order to reduce the amount of fashion waste — there’s $400 billion worth of waste per year as a result of our disposability culture — we wanted to make it extremely easy to repair your existing clothing,” said Philips, explaining that with a few clicks on the Sojo app, customers can arrange a pickup and pay as little as 10 pounds for their clothes to be “as good as new again.”
“We offer both high-end and lower-end seamstresses, from a bespoke suit tailor to a vetted lower-end dry cleaner who has still been doing repairs for 30 years and provides high quality. It’s about offering options for customers and helping them shift their mind-set to choose the repair over buying a new item. You might pay 15 pounds for a new zip but it means you aren’t buying a new jacket,” said Philips who cut her teeth at Depop. “It’s difficult because repairs were so inaccessible for young people, unless it was your mother doing it. We’ve been part of the system where if something is wrong you would simply dispose it and buy something new. But we’re slowly getting there.”
Sojo, which has been heralded as the “Deliveroo of repairs” for its convenient service, has already expanded beyond central London and has plans on moving into other British cities later this year.
Philips believes the return of repairs into fashion culture can also help both secondhand resellers and brands in the primary market ensure lower return rates.
“We can really help resellers because, very often, secondhand clothing might be ripped or damaged. That’s not a reason not to resell them, they just need to be repaired,” said Philips, pointing to a new partnership between Sojo and London’s buzzy vintage store Beyond Retro, where customers will be able to access alteration services in-store.
“Rental and resale are great, but there’s still that concept of buying attached to them,” Philips added. “Repair doesn’t get the time of day because it focuses in no way on consumption. We need to culturally shift away from alternative ways to buy clothing to slowing down how much we consume overall: That’s why repairs need to be in the spotlight. It might not be as glamorous or reliant on consumption, but it helps ask the question of how many clothes do we really need?”

The industry’s biggest secondhand players, Vestiaire Collective among them, are also recognizing the importance of extending garments’ life cycles — even if that means customers purchase less — and incorporating repairs services into their offer.

“Vestiaire Collective seeks to partner with services that can facilitate and encourage consciousness,” said a spokesperson at Vestiaire Collective, which has an ongoing partnership with the luxury repairs service The Restory. “Resale alone is not enough and part of our goals is to educate and help access the necessary means and tools to become more sustainable. Repairs complement circularity as extending the life of vintage pieces helps them continue to be part of the circular economy. If they have endured the test of time, they have given proof of their durability and this complements the circular business model.”
The popular app Whering, which allows users to digitize their wardrobes, has also recently incorporated a range of clothing caring services on its platform including sustainable dry-cleaning by Oxwash and repairs by Sojo.
“We consume five times as much as we did in 2000 and use things 40 percent less,” said Bianca Rangecroft, founder and chief executive officer of Whering. “A big part of Whering’s mission is to help people buy less and wear more — and with that comes garment care as the best way to ensure long-lasting wardrobes that we love.
“A green closet places extensive emphasis on looking after what you own; think repurposing, upcycling,” she continued. “For us, this is about creating a culture of caring for our clothes, by empowering our users to extend the life cycle of the garments they already own.”
Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Is Repair the Ticket to Circularity

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad