Fashion Continues Unbridled ‘Lip Service’ to Sustainability, Per Fashion Revolution’s Latest Index

Fashion Revolution's seventh annual Transparency Index ranks brands on public disclosure across sustainability criteria. Find out who made the list.

A young woman holds a cardboard
As the public scrutiny on fashion grows, rankings like Fashion Revolution's Transparency Index become more and more considered. Associated Press

Fashion Revolution’s latest report released Thursday shows fashion is ill-concerned with measurable progress on hot-button sustainability issues.

Now in its seventh edition, the Fashion Transparency Index is an annual report ranking 250 of the world’s largest fashion brands and retailers based on publicly available data across human rights and environmental issues. Since November, Fashion Revolution has been conducting its research for this year’s report, including engagement and outreach to scoring brands. The Laudes Foundation is among the funding partners.

According to the report, topline sustainability issues like overproduction, supply chain transparency and living wage data are continually falling by the wayside. Brands represent a cross-section of the industry and are ranked between 0 to 100 percent (higher being better), according to their disclosure on a 246-deep questionnaire. The questionnaire covers a wide range of social and environmental topics, including animal welfare, chemical and water management, climate, forced labor, living wages, purchasing practices, supplier disclosure and waste.

