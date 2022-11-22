×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Business

Fendi Introduces Uber Luxury Store Concept With Three VIP Rooms in Dubai

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

‘Fast Fashion Has No Value,’ Says Vestiaire Collective

The reseller makes a bold statement in time to counter Black Friday promos.

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More
In October 2022, the Or Foundation hosted a group of Vestiaire Collective employees in Kantamanto, the largest reuse and upcycling economy in the world. This inspired the ban. Courtesy The Or Foundation

Vestiaire Collective is banning fast fashion brands from its marketplace starting Friday.

The fast fashion ban effort, per Vestiaire Collective, counters Black Friday promotional deals and is meant to position the reseller as progressive in anti-consumption culture.

“Fast fashion has no value, and even less in resale,” stated Vestiaire Collective’s chief impact officer, Dounia Wone. “We’ve taken this step because we don’t want to be complicit in this industry which has a tremendous environmental and social impact. The current system encourages overproduction and overconsumption of low-quality items and generates huge amounts of fashion waste.”

Related Galleries

The full list of soon-to-be banned brands includes Asos, Atmosphere, Boohoo, Burton, Cider, Coast, Dorothy Perkins, Fashion Nova, Karen Millen, Miss Selfridge, Missguided, Na-Kd, Nasty Gal, Oasis, Pretty Little Thing, Shein, Tezenis, Topman, Topshop (and collaborations) and Warehouse.

Some brands, like Shein, have already launched their own resale services.

The B Corp Vestiaire isn’t shy when it comes to unique marketing. In March, after its purchase of Tradesy, the reseller introduced its ”Collective” of puppets in a campaign meant to celebrate resale and set it apart from competitors.

While the news appears progressive, it may toe the line of greenwashing at present as the ban does not currently include Spanish fast fashion retailer Zara, which currently spans 105 pages of listings, or more than 5,000 goods, on Vestiaire Collective’s U.S. website. (The brands that were banned, in comparison, generate meager if any search results, showing perhaps an already light assortment to begin with or pre-removal from site). Vestiaire Collective affirmed it will be banning all fast fashion in waves though the company did not give firm estimations or timelines.

Resellers are increasingly taking positions with the products they allow on their sites when it comes to environmental and social issues. Earlier this fall, both The RealReal and Rebag took to banning product. In this case, it was a Yeezy ban in response to criticisms over Ye’s (the celebrity formerly known as Kanye West) inflammatory (and in some cases antisemitic) comments.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Hot Summer Bags

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vestiaire Collective Bans Fast Fashion Including Shein, Asos and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad