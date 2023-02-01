×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 1, 2023

Business

Bustle Digital Group Shutters Gawker

Beauty

Miley Cyrus Invests in Isabel Vita’s Dolce Glow — Her Tan in ‘Flowers’

Business

CEO Talks: Kate Spade’s Liz Fraser on New Store Design, ThredUp Deal

The FTC Extends Green Guides Comment Period

Businesses leaders and concerned advocates have more time to get a word in on Green Guides.

Perforated garments at a Uniqlo store on Gran Vía, the second to open in Madrid, on October 5, 2022, in Madrid (Spain). The new store of the Japanese clothing chain has more than 2,000 square meters distributed over four floors and a staff of 200 people. Uniqlo is committed to basic but quality garments at 'democratic prices'. The fashion firm founded by entrepreneur Tadashi Yanai has more than 1,500 stores worldwide. The new space has become the company's sixth store in Spain and the largest in the country. Gran Vía has become one of the strategic points for the main retail companies with the largest Zara store in Plaza España or Primark. 05 OCTOBER 2022;CLOTHING;FASHION;HANGERS;DONKEY;JEANS;LABELS Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press 10/05/2022 (Europa Press via AP)
Garments at a Uniqlo store. Courtesy AP

As of Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission extended its public comment period for its marketing Green Guides.

The guides are meant to inform business leaders how to communicate about sustainability to their consumer audiences. The FTC will extend the comment period to April 24 — from Feb. 21 — giving business leaders and consumer advocates more time to offer insight for or against the review. The commission voted unanimously in favor of the extension.

As previously reported, deceptive claims can “distort” the market and hurt honest companies, as Lina Khan, chair of the FTC, said in a livestreamed meeting in December. As a federal agency, the commission aims to promote market competition while protecting and educating consumers.

The Green Guides were last updated in 2012. Despite their intent, businesses and advocacy groups argue there are major gray areas, as the FTC deliberately decided against guidelines on “sustainability” or “organic.” The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program clarifies organic food guidelines, but otherwise, the topic is unregulated.

With fashion largely in the dark, groups from the American Apparel and Footwear Association to Politically In Fashion are continuing to engage fashion stakeholders.

Laura Kim, partner at Covington & Burling LLP, and one of the original authors of the Green Guides, said the review of the Green Guides is one that is “eagerly” awaited. “As with the last review, I fully expect this proceeding to be a robust process that will focus on changing consumer perceptions of environmental marketing claims,” she told WWD.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

