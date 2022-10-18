×
Fendi Backs Furmark Fur Certification, SAC Gets a Talent Boost: Short Takes

Fendi sides with International Fur Federation's Furmark and Sustainable Apparel Coalition nabs new hires.

Fendi's logo is seen on a fur coat of a guest at Fendi during the MFW 2022 in Milan, Italy, on 15 January 2022 (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via AP)
Fendi's logo seen on a fur coat at MFW 2022 in Milan, Italy, earlier this year. Associated Press

Fur Moment: The International Fur Federation’s fur traceability standard Furmark, is taking its retail conquests to new heights. On Tuesday, more than 50,000 Furmark labels hit the shops of fur retailers across the globe. This helps Furmark inch closer to its goal of certifying more than 1 million fur products in the next two years.

Since launching in September 2021, Furmark has seen 150 manufacturers — and a number of brands, including Fendi, most recently — join its ranks on the quest for more transparency in the industry. (Essentially, Fendi has adopted the Furmark certification with the goal to have 100-percent of its furs certified Furmark pelts by 2023). The Furmark system currently certifies the following fur types: mink, fox, finnraccoon, swakara, farm-raised sable, wild sable and wild fur. The blockchain-powered system lets customers see a record of their furs from farm to shelf (including fur type, origin, animal welfare programs, manufacturer and manufacturer location), in what the IFF hopes will unlock transparency.

Though Furmark aims to advance protocols on vetted animal welfare and environmental standards, some setbacks (and long-running protests by animal rights organizations or attack by governments amid COVID-19 scares) may keep the industry at odds.

IFF’s chief executive officer Mark Oaten maintains optimism amid the uncertainty.

“Amongst all the uncertainty and hardships we’ve faced, with the pandemic, the sanctions in Russia, and the multiple lockdowns throughout China, much like many other industries, the fur industry has certainly operated in ebbs and flows. However, behind the scenes, the people of this industry have shown incredible resilience, and have come together in a way that can only incite optimism and excitement,” he said. “One thing is certain; the Furmark system has shaken up the game. If people had doubts about buying or wearing natural fur, then they have been unequivocally answered with Furmark.”

A close-up at Furmark and its digital traceability scheme for fur.

Exec Changes: The Sustainable Apparel Coalition made a number of new appointments on Monday, including Lee Green, senior director marketing and communications and Nadia York, chief of staff.

The nonprofit represents a mass of industry power, with its membership boasting combined revenues of more than $750 billion. The SAC said the appointments will bolster the leadership team as the organization continues to lead the industry toward a shared vision of sustainability that is based on a joint multistakeholder approach for measuring, improving and sharing performance.

Green will oversee all communications and marketing activities while York will work closely with the leadership team and board to provide strategic support and synergy within the organization.

Their appointments further support the SAC’s 2022 annual meeting themed “Collective Action on Common Ground” which will take place in Singapore Nov. 1 to 2.

The Hilton Singapore where the upcoming SAC annual meeting will be held.
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

