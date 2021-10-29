Scandi Luxury Label Filippa K Dips Into Resale With Archive

Swedish sustainable fashion pioneer Filippa K is finding formal footing in the resale market.

The full rollout of the “Filippa K Preowned” peer-to-peer online marketplace begins Friday in Sweden, after the service was first tested for sellers earlier in October to build out inventory.

The brand will list secondhand pieces as well as FK-verified items on its online marketplace, which is powered by resale platform Archive. Once sellers upload a garment, its description and photos (as well as suggested resale price) are automatically generated from Filippa K’s catalogue. Sellers can choose to receive 60 percent cash back or 100 percent as store credit once the item is sold. If they choose, sellers can ship directly to buyers to reduce additional shipping impact.

Past season men’s, women’s and accessories from Filippa K are available on the online-only marketplace. The company does not yet have plans for expansion, a physical iteration or extended markets.

While a tempered resale approach to start, Filippa K has been thinking of circular fashion for a long time. In 2015, the nearly 28-year-old Swedish brand introduced its lease model where shoppers can rent its signature Scandi minimalist looks instead of buying.

Filippa K’s chief executive officer Rikard Frost said the latest efforts are part of the company’s mission “to accelerate and integrate sustainability into every part of our organization, as we continue to develop and future-proof our business model.”

Frost reiterated that preowned allows the company “to take responsibility for every phase of the product life cycle — spreading the production impacts over more time and owners. The digital marketplace also unites our customers around a community where passing on garments can benefit everyone.”

In addition to resale, Filippa K teased the launch of its “Limited Edition” upcycled collection. The nine styles are set to drop on Nov. 4.

