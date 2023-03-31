Improving the Supply Chain While Also Helping the Planet

Fillogic, the local market logistics provider, said it has kept “18 tons of materials in circulation and avoided 65 [metric tonnes] of CO2e emissions in 2022.” The company was cited in the 2022 Impact Report, released by Closed Loop Partners — which is an investment firm dedicated to transitioning to a circular economy. The firm is also a Fillogic investor.

“The report highlights how Fillogic accomplished these milestones by breaking down supply chain silos and improving the middle mile and reverse logistics for retailers,” the company said in a statement.

In all of Closed Loop Partners’ investments, the materials kept in circulation through the processing of valuable commodities totaled 330,000 tons while a total of 516,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions were avoided because of materials kept in circulation, according to the firm’s report.

Bill Thayer, founder and chief executive officer of Fillogic, said the company “is honored to have Closed Loop Partners’ support as an investor and to be acknowledged for our commitment to transforming the retail ecosystem.”

“We’ve created a channel-free logistics platform by creating fulfillment efficiencies in the middle mile via our hub network and our delivery marketplace that enables businesses to deliver orders faster and at a lower cost,” Thayer said. “While our goal is improving supply chain visibility and helping retailers meet consumer demands, we’re also very proud of the added benefit of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and keeping tons of product in circulation for use by consumers.”

Fillogic said it is revitalizing the traditional retail ecosystem “by transforming underutilized space in shopping centers and malls into full-service, technology-enabled micro logistics hubs.” Through the company’s hub network, delivery marketplace, proprietary multicarrier network and a sort-and-segregate solution, Fillogic helps retailers and brands “forward-deploy inventory, provide fast and efficient store-based fulfillment, last-mile delivery, improve return-to-stock time through returns/reverse logistics, and more.”

In addition, the company said since products are closer to the end consumer, “final-mile costs, transit times, and greenhouse gas emissions from transit are significantly reduced.”

Danielle Joseph, managing director and head of the Closed Loop Ventures Group at Closed Loop Partners, said Fillogic “plays an essential role in the often-overlooked reverse logistics infrastructure, which enables the recovery and resale of products to create a circular economy. We have supported Fillogic because they understand the importance of both technology and bricks-and-mortar to solve this problem, and are committed to keeping valuable materials in circulation, reducing waste, and providing financial wins for their clients. We are excited to be a part of where they go next.”