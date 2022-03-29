Frye Joins Badgley Mischka and Clare V in Recurate Resale Launch

Frye has launched “The Frye Exchange” to bolster resale efforts.

The peer-to-peer online resale service launches Tuesday with Recurate and resides on the brand’s website where shoppers can find a range of recent and evergreen styles.

As with other resale consumer-driven launches, including recent and upcoming ones at Badgley Mischka and Clare V, Frye customers will also be able to sell their own pre-loved Frye products.

Frye shoppers typically get up to 60 percent off of the original retail price, while sellers receive 100 percent of the profits from each sale in the form of an electronic gift card to spend on the site.

“Sellers and purchasers alike can feel good about keeping items in circulation longer and out of landfills, just by listing or buying from The Frye Exchange,” said Lauren Salzinger, vice president and general manager at Frye. “We hope to bring beloved Frye products to a new audience of consumers while giving our current customers a chance to find a new life for the styles they no longer wear.”

As resale continues to conquer consumer hearts and wallets, brands continue to pivot into the space bringing “aspirational” customers into the fold who may have been “out of reach,” in the words of Kay Vosburgh-LeGrand, vice president of licensing at Badgley Mischka.

For its upcoming May resale launch, Badgley Mischka hopes to have 50 or more products — spanning apparel, shoes and accessories — for sale online. Sellers will also receive a gift card for 100 percent of the selling price to use on the brand’s website.

“Badgley Mischka is a brand known for style and quality. Our timeless pieces are passed down from mother to daughter and friend to friend,” Vosburgh-LeGrand said. “This new program with Recurate allows Badgley Mischka customers to refresh their closets and be inspired to purchase new Badgley Mischka products, as well as to buy beautiful, gently or never-worn styles at deeply reduced prices.”