×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover,’ Fashion Tasked With the Same

G20 world leaders tackle recovery, Russian war and climate all in two days' work.

World leaders take part in the first working session at the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
World leaders take part in the first working session at the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday. AP

Recovery is still a bold-faced word at G20.

The Group of Twenty, or G20, is a gathering of 20 of the world’s largest economies — including the U.S., China, Canada, Russia, Italy, Japan and more — to discuss pressing economic issues. Formed in 1999, the assembly can be thought of as a task force handling complex emergencies spanning everything from climate change, COVID-19 to the Russian war in Ukraine. Though the point is strategic financial and economic cooperation, often the events see unresolved issues, recurring geopolitical tension or lack of concrete commitments.

In line with the G20 theme for 2022, “Recover Together, Recover Stronger,” some outcomes included projects to accelerate sustainable infrastructure, reassured climate targets and $20 billion in associated financing under the new “Just Energy Transition Partnership.” The G20 countries also agreed to “calibrate” interest rate rises carefully to avoid stoking further inflation (as opposed to last year’s infusion of stimulus packages to buffer the pandemic’s economic toll).

Related Galleries

They don’t often end so abruptly, but the 17th G20 summit — taking place Tuesday and Wednesday in Bali, Indonesia — was disrupted for an emergency sidebar meeting to discuss the missile that hit Polish territory near Ukraine late Tuesday, killing two Polish citizens. Though its origin is still unconfirmed, the event prompted world leaders from Canada, the European Commission, the European Council, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. to release a joint statement in which they, again, “reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.”

With the Russian war ongoing, brands and retailers have taken action — offering aid, shutting Russian business outposts and the like. Russian oil — and polyester produced from it — is still a hushed subject, however.

Though some issues are recurring, industry stakeholders remain more motivated than ever to see sustainable development at the top of recovery plans.

“To the extent that we’re able to be more competitive in international trade is a good thing,” Adam Friedman, director of the Pratt Center for Community Development, told WWD. Having founded the New York Industrial Retention Network (a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening New York City’s manufacturing sector sustainably), his work naturally extends to historic manufacturing centers like the Garment District. Speaking more to the perspective of New York’s economic value and sustainable fashion, he added: “New York City just has tremendous brand value.…To the extent that we can incorporate more ethical fashion standards and trade is going to be good for New York. We’re an expensive city. The more we value better-made, better-quality and better-designed products that’s inevitably a good thing.”

Another top headline from G20 was how U.S.-China relations are, once again, on better footing. To that, environmental activists are feeling more encouraged than ever to see climate change wrestled into submission.

Ocean Wise chief executive officer Lasse Gustavsson told WWD, “We are encouraged the U.S. and China are back at the table to develop climate change solutions.…As the world’s two largest economies, the choices of these nations will have ripple effects for other nations but taking action is what matters today. I look forward to seeing these talks turn into action.”

Certain climate crisis battle cries are getting louder. “Cows and sheep are the top two global producers of methane, 30 percent of the planet’s surface has now been cleared for agricultural land, and cattle farming accounts for up to 80 percent deforestation in the Amazon,” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman told WWD. “So animals used for clothing must be part of the U.S.-China sustainability equation. The production of PETA-approved vegan leathers and wool-free fabrics require fewer resources, less water, and zero animal lives, and everyone can do their part by buying and wearing vegan.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Hot Summer Bags

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bali G20 Summit Tackles How to ‘Recover': Where Fashion Fits In

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad