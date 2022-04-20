Ganni Goes Even More Circular, Partnering with Hurr on Rentals in U.K.

LONDON – The rental market is heating up, and Ganni is stoking the fire.

The Danish clothing brand is teaming with Hurr, the London-based rental platform which late last year raised $5.4 million in a seed funding round led by Octopus Ventures.

An announcement is expected on Wednesday.

The deal with Hurr marks the latest phase in Ganni’s circularity mission. The brand recently launched Ganni Repeat, a service for its own community to buy and sell secondhand Ganni pieces.

The deal with Hurr, which manages rentals and also has a peer-to-peer platform, is meant to expose the Danish brand to an even bigger community, and push further into the U.K. market. The brand has three stores in London, and sells at retailers including Matchesfashion and Mytheresa.

On the Hurr site, Ganni has listed 23 pieces from its spring-summer 2022 collection in sizes up to a U.K. 24. To launch the collection, the Ganni Girls influencers have offered tips on how to wear the pieces.

Ganni has forged a partnership with U.K. rental platform Hurr. Image courtesy of Ganni

Ganni’s founder Nicolaj Reffstrup said “responsibility is a prerequisite for doing business in the future. Our community has a superfluid approach to their wardrobe so we’re offering them multiple ways of renting, returning, reselling, wearing, and owning Ganni.”

He said the brand is determined to make the process “so seamless you don’t even notice you made the responsible choice. We’re covering all bases offering resale, take-back schemes, rentals, and repairs.”

Reffstrup added that the brand’s efforts will only have a real impact if they scale, and asked shoppers to try out, and keep using, the service.

Victoria Prew, founder and CEO of Hurr, said: “We’re huge fans of Ganni, which is one of the most forward-thinking cult fashion brands right now, so to bring their rental ambitions to life and extend the lifespan of this latest collection is a huge milestone.”

Lauren Roberts, COO at Hurr, said the partnership will give Ganni access to “a new generation of customer, and the biggest rental community in the U.K., while also prolonging the lifespan of both current season collections and past-archive favorites. We also work very collaboratively with all of our brands to feed back customer insight on size, fit, and durability, which our partners find very helpful.”

She said that the peer-to-peer marketplace on Hurr acts as “an engine that fuels insights to the wider business, tracking real-time data on what’s trending organically between renters and lenders.”

Ganni, Roberts added, has been one of Hurr’s top five peer-to-peer brands since the beginning, “so formalizing the partnership with the brand directly was a no-brainer. The partnership will allow us to bring even more choice to our Hurr community – offering both breadth and depth of styles and sizes, increasing accessibility for all.”