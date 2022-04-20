Ganni Goes Even More Circular, Partnering with Hurr on Rentals in U.K.

LONDON – The rental market is heating up, and Ganni is stoking the fire.
The Danish clothing brand is teaming with Hurr, the London-based rental platform which late last year raised $5.4 million in a seed funding round led by Octopus Ventures.
An announcement is expected on Wednesday.
The deal with Hurr marks the latest phase in Ganni’s circularity mission. The brand recently launched Ganni Repeat, a service for its own community to buy and sell secondhand Ganni pieces.
The deal with Hurr, which manages rentals and also has a peer-to-peer platform, is meant to expose the Danish brand to an even bigger community, and push further into the U.K. market. The brand has three stores in London, and sells at retailers including Matchesfashion and Mytheresa.
On the Hurr site, Ganni has listed 23 pieces from its spring-summer 2022 collection in sizes up to a U.K. 24. To launch the collection, the Ganni Girls influencers have offered tips on how to wear the pieces.
Ganni’s founder Nicolaj Reffstrup said “responsibility is a prerequisite for doing business in the future. Our community has a superfluid approach to their wardrobe so we’re offering them multiple ways of renting, returning, reselling, wearing, and owning Ganni.”
He said the brand is determined to make the process “so seamless you don’t even notice you made the responsible choice. We’re covering all bases offering resale, take-back schemes, rentals, and repairs.”
Reffstrup added that the brand’s efforts will only have a real impact if they scale, and asked shoppers to try out, and keep using, the service.
Victoria Prew, founder and CEO of Hurr, said: “We’re huge fans of Ganni, which is one of the most forward-thinking cult fashion brands right now, so to bring their rental ambitions to life and extend the lifespan of this latest collection is a huge milestone.”