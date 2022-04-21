Ganni Taps Chloé’s Green Chief Aude Vergne for Responsibility Board

LONDON — Ganni is beefing up its social and environmental efforts with the appointment of Aude Vergne, Chloé’s chief sustainability officer, to its Responsibility Board. Earlier this year Vergne launched Chloé’s Social Performance & Leverage, or SP&L, tool.

Ganni’s Responsiblity Board is headed by Eva Kruse, former chief executive officer of the Global Fashion Agenda. Its members are Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Lily Cole and Dio Kurazawa, founder of the Bear Scouts, which helps companies find sustainable solutions in supply chain, brand, and retail.

The board, which was set up in 2020, is meant to help Ganni “become the most responsible version” of itself; navigate “the ever-evolving landscape of sustainability,” and hold itself accountable.

The board works closely with Ganni CEO Andrea Baldo, founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, and Sustainability and CSR director Lauren Bartley.

Vergne spent 15 years in the beauty industry, holding several management positions at Unilever and Shiseido. She joined Chloé in 2016, and since then has been leading the brand’s sustainability transformation and journey to become a “purpose-driven” organization.

As a member of the executive committee and licenses director, she has been reinforcing sustainability practices within all operations at Chloé. In 2019, in partnership with UNICEF, she launched the first community-based program Women Forward, a pillar of Chloé’s strategy for gender equality.

“No brand or industry player exists in a vacuum. The fashion industry must join forces to solve the climate crisis,” said Reffstrup.

Members of Ganni’s Responsibility Board. Courtesy image

“What we do at Ganni has always been a team effort, looking beyond the company, working with outside players. Our Responsibility Advisory board is a testament to that, bringing in external voices to keep ourselves accountable. I am thrilled to welcome Aude Vergne aboard with her knowledge and expertise in purpose-driven business models.”

Vergne said “collaboration and knowledge sharing is the only approach to face our industry’s challenges. I am extremely honored to be part of Ganni’s Responsibility Board, a company that understands the power of an integrated approach, and wants to use business and creativity as a force for good.”

At Chloé, Vergne launched the SP&L tool, with metrics according to six indicators: gender equality, living wage, diversity and inclusion, training, well-being and job quality.

The tool, codeveloped with academics at the Institut Français de Mode and France’s Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers, is intended to help brands with decision-making on sourcing strategy and product design.

Ganni launched its Responsibility Game Plan in 2020. It comprises 44 goals across People, Planet, Product and Prosperity to reach by 2023. The brand also publishes an annual Responsibility Report.

In the brand’s latest collection, some 92 percent of the production volume comes from “responsible styles,” meaning at least 50 percent of the products are made from certified recycled, lower-impact, or organic materials.

Ganni said it is committed to having 100 percent responsible styles in the future. The brand has 100 percent traceability on Stage One to Four of its supply chain and has published all Stage One and Two suppliers with the Open Apparel Registry in order to drive transparency.