Ganni, Vestiaire Collective Partner on Debut Circular Clothing Project

LONDON — Those Ganni Girls are going greener by the day.

Having collaborated with Depop on a series of customized, embellished Peter Pan collars, Ganni will today unveil a deal with yet another circular platform, Vestiaire Collective.

Members of the Ganni Girls community — a popular hashtag on Instagram and a real-life group of women dedicated to the brand’s color-drenched, bohemian silhouettes — will demonstrate how to style old and new Ganni with some of Vestiaire’s other labels.

The project, called Ganni x Vestiaire Collective Old + New = Now, marks the first time Vestiaire has teamed with a single brand to bring its vast amount of stock to life.

The companies have created a four-part video series, featuring interviews with the participants, and shot a series of still-life images.

A look from the new Ganni and Vestiaire Collective collaboration. Image Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

The Ganni Girls taking part in the project include Danish models Caroline Bille Brahe and Chili Dia; the musician Flame Faire, and the model, interior stylist and creative director Christine Sofie.

The first video drops today on Vestiaire’s Instagram and app and on Ganni’s YouTube and social channels. Viewers will be able to buy all of the Ganni pieces featured, and all of the messaging will be around how to make fashion last.

Fanny Moizant, cofounder and president of Vestiaire, said that both companies “want to change the way we consume fashion, and I think by giving a second, third or even more life to clothes, you’re already bringing that sustainability mindset.”

Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup said that seeing the girls add their own personality to the various Ganni and Vestiaire pieces “makes everything look individual and unique.”

According to a spokesperson for Vestiaire, the video series was initially earmarked for Scandinavia only, but the companies quickly decided to take it global.

The spokesperson said that other, similar collaborations with contemporary brands such as Ganni are in the works, and that the platform is keen to bring its large amount of stock to life on video so that customers can see a product, and buy it immediately.

Although Vestiaire was born as a circular platform selling vintage and pre-loved fashion, Ganni has only just begun to fly the green flag.

Ganni is teaming with Vestiaire Collective on a video-first project to be unveiled on Aug. 19. Image Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

Since Andrea Baldo took over as chief executive officer of the brand, cofounder Nikolaj Reffstrup has turned his focus entirely to sustainability and circularity in particular — adopting an ongoing test-and-learn approach in every aspect of the business.

As reported, the brand has been increasing its use of recycled or deadstock materials, and also thinking about ways to extend the lives of its garments postproduction by piloting rental services in its Copenhagen stores.

“We need to create business models that give us more value out of our resources. It’s still not easy to make it financially viable, but ideally you want to be able to use the same resources and multiply the opportunity to extract value from them,” Baldo told WWD earlier this week.

“These products have a residual value, but so far the industry has only been focusing on the first transaction.”

A few weeks ago, Ganni launched a small collection of upcycled Peter Pan collars on Depop in a bid to burnish its circular credentials and to gather data about the younger, socially conscious audience.

Ganni has said its ultimate ambition is to offer the customer the choice of renting, buying new, or secondhand at checkout, just like they are being offered to choose whether to pay by card or via PayPal.