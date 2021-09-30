Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Monique Lhuillier Reflects on 25 Years of Designing Luxury

Business

Off-White CEO on Developing Brand’s New Codes of Luxury

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop, Gap Inc. Shares Sustainability Progress

While the Yeezy Gap hoodie drop on Wednesday commanded most of the headlines, Gap Inc. also revealed progress on the sustainability front.

Gap's Brown Logo Hoodie
Gap's Brown Logo Hoodie. Courtesy of Gap

Gap Inc. has revealed its progress on the sustainability front — fresh off the heels of the Yeezy Gap hoodie drop Wednesday.

Noting “strong sustainability practices are a vital way for us to ensure the future,” Sally Gilligan, chief growth transformation officer at Gap Inc., said in a statement: “Our customers want to wear their values. We believe strongly that we can create amazing products and experiences for our customers while also ensuring we create opportunity and thriving communities.”

The twinned announcements of the sustainability report and Yeezy Gap drop may speak to the company’s crusade to woo the next generation and ESG investors alike. The $90, 100 percent cotton Yeezy Gap hoodie is already popping up on Depop for $899 in resale value, being sold out in most colors and sizes and now on backorder. Cotton is a core material under reform at Gap, with the company cleaning up over half of its cotton for reduced environmental impact. The hoodie follows in the footsteps of the $200 Yeezy recycled nylon jacket that debuted in June.

Related Galleries

Cotton is Gap Inc.’s most-used material, representing 61 percent of the material mix across brands. Gap’s goal is to source 100 percent of its cotton from “more sustainable sources,” which the company determines from Higg Index data, Textile Exchange and its own lifecycle assessments. In 2020, Gap reported 54 percent of cotton sourced in this manner.

Despite some vagueness, Gap Inc.’s environmental goals boasted some clear-cut headway across water, climate and biodiversity (or materials). Year-end sustainability data — including goals and progress to date across social and environmental areas — appear on the company’s website and its latest report released Wednesday.

The company has already achieved some climate milestones, including reducing scope 1 and scope 2 emissions (owned operations) by 50 percent from a 2015 baseline. As for broader operations, Gap has a goal to reach carbon neutrality across its value chain (across all scopes) by 2050 but the company did not reveal scope 3 data, saying it will be available in 2022.

The majority, or 80 percent, of Gap’s supply chain is investing in women’s empowerment initiatives. These include the Empower@Work with Business for Social Responsibility’s HERproject and the International Labor Organization’s Better Work, among others, to drive skills education for women workers and gender equity in global supply chains.

While seven goals fell under women’s empowerment and human rights, the majority, or 85 percent, lacked interim targets, saying “tracking in progress,” due to goals being recently set (per the report). The Personal Advancement and Career Enhancement program, however, touted its strides since 2007. To date, more than 804,000 women and girls have been assisted through Gap’s PACE program.

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Off Heels of Yeezy Gap Drop,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad