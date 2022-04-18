Goodwill’s Gala Returns, ‘Vintage’ Trending for Earth Month

Goodwill New York New Jersey (NYNJ) returns in person with its philanthropic “Evening of Treasures” gala this Earth Month.

The event will be hosted by model Paulina Porizkova at Hudson Yards on April 28. Industry insiders like Amber Valletta, CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb and designer Yeohlee Teng are among the host committee members. Dao-Yi Chow (Public School), Tommy Hilfiger, Maxwell Osborne (Public School, An Only Child) and Gigi Burris Millinery are among participating designers.

Amid the festivities, Goodwill will auction off four one-of-a-kind upcycled pieces from the designers while celebrating sustainability with an upcycled fashion show and cocktail party. The auction will benefit Goodwill services as part of its annual event. Amazon and Tapestry are among the sponsoring brands.

The fundraiser had operated virtually during the pandemic and last year, Fern Mallis was host and designers Greg Lauren, Tracy Reese and Yeohlee Teng contributed upcycled designs.

As Goodwill is a network of regional nonprofit and retail locations, other stores like Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona are opting for consumer-driven upcycled fashion campaigns. One such campaign dubbed #AreYouWearingGoodwill aims to get shoppers to convert one outfit each week, to “reclaimed” or thrifted pieces. The effort is part of broader Earth Month efforts to divert unnecessary waste from landfill.

Broadly, the nonprofit hopes to sweep up more market share.

Earlier this month, Goodwill expanded its website ShopGoodwill.com to its first mobile app, bringing millions of Goodwill treasures right into thrifters’ hands from the organization’s 130 regions across the country. In 2021, the website alone saw 42 percent sales growth over 2020, landing at $224.3 million.

Nicole Suydam, president and chief executive officer of Goodwill of Orange County (the region that owns and operates ShopGoodwill.com), said: “The launch of our mobile app is really the beginning of future innovation for ShopGoodwill.com. We see the app as the foundation for big opportunities to merge brick-and-mortar thrifting with on-the-go shopping — all driven by our desire to further the Goodwill mission and serve more individuals on their path to finding meaningful employment.”

That same resale spirit is percolating across social media.

According to March trend data from reseller Poshmark, vintage is becoming synonymous with style and sustainability. Compared to March 2020, sales demand for “sustainable” brands (including Doen, Girlfriend Collective and Pact) on Poshmark has increased 73 percent. There’s been a 127 percent increase in “vintage” listings on the platform over the past two years, as well with sales for vintage items up 85 percent on the platform.

Meanwhile, TikTok has raked in 2 billion views for sustainable fashion to date. Behaviors like #thrifting (3.7 billion views) and #upcycle (2 billion views) trends also have traction with users.

