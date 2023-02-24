×
Hanna Andersson Launches ‘Hanna-Me-Downs’ Resale Service

Growing kids are no fear with Hanna Andersson's resale program.

Hanna Andersson ventures into resale.
Hanna Andersson ventures into resale. Hanna Andersson

Premium kid’s and baby brand Hanna Andersson is on a roll with releases.

Having launched a children’s activewear line earlier this month, “Hanna-Me-Downs,” the brand’s resale program, debuts Friday.

The selection is shopable via Preloved.hanna andersson.com, with sellers getting anywhere from 125 percent or more in gift card credit for applicable items. The range spans the brand’s lifestyle wear, pajamas, activewear and accessories.

In partnership with Archive (which has operated solutions for Dagne Dover, Djerf Avenue, M.M. LaFleur and more), the program is meant to be an expansion of the brand’s ethical values while making hand-me-downs more accessible to the conscious consumer.

Hanna Andersson’s chief executive officer Aimée Lapic spoke to the mentality in a statement. “Kids are tough on their clothes, from crawling as babies to exploration and play as kids, and it’s typical for childrenswear to be discarded early in its lifecycle contributing to excess waste and landfill.”

Since its beginnings in 1983, the brand has focused on standards in fabrication, quality and production, often reaching for Global Recycled Standard for materials containing recycled content, as well as Oeko-Tex certifications. The brand also attests its clothing is free of harsh contaminants such as BPA and PFAs, or “forever chemicals.”

“Our team at Hanna truly believes in championing childhood whether it’s for this generation or generations to come. Our team performs rigorous wash and wear testing to ensure every new fabric and design meets our high standard of delivering the long-lasting, quality clothing our customers deserve and have come to expect. Through this new offering we’ll build on our Hanna-Me-Down philosophy and practically speaking, that circularity is a win for our consumers, future generations, and therefore Hanna,” Lapic said.

