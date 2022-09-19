×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

Fashion

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Wear British Designers to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral With Sentimental Jewelry

Business

CEO Talks: Adrian Cheng Is Bringing ‘Cultural Retail’ to China

Henrik Vibskov Wants to Get People Talking About Sustainability

The Danish-born designer staged a public event on The High Line to spotlight sustainability.

Four people dressed on colorful clothing
A glimpse of the installation. Photo Courtesy Henrik Vibskov

LISTEN UP: Less than an hour before the unveiling of his artistic fashion event on The High Line Monday afternoon, Henrik Vibskov discussed how he created the installation and performance “Jungle of Tongues and Ears.”

As the name suggests, the installation is all about dialogue and listening (including to critics) to convey the message “that we have to talk together and spread information from scientists to artists about how we can change this world,” Vibskov said.

Having worked on a project with students at the Art Institute of Chicago, the designer thought it might be a good idea to have Parsons students pitch in with the New York event, which is part of the three-day Citizen Sustainability Summit being hosted by the Consulate General of Denmark. Held during the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations and Climate Week NYC 2022, Vibskov decided on using paper and wood for the installation, some of which will be repurposed by Parsons students afterward.

Related Galleries

To encourage more discussion about sustainability, there was not a fashion show, but a “Slow Gym” performance, where participants did some light exercise like a little yoga or sitting folding paper objects. Set against a synthesizer and xylophone, the aim was for attendees to be more intentional about their actions and to help repair the earth. Observers could join in, too. Taking such discussions into the public realm is key to inviting students, families and other people to help work toward a solution, Vibskov said.

Monday’s live event was a switch for the designer, who had largely done digital events during the pandemic except for a smaller presentation this past summer. Although Vibskov, a Central Saint Martins graduate, has been as showing part of Paris Fashion Week for menswear for more than 20 years (and that has included mixing in womenswear), he sells mostly womenswear.

About 50 of the crafted objects from the installation will be sold starting at 5 p.m. Monday in Vibskov’s Broome Street store “to give it a value instead of just trashing it,” he said. More will be available Thursday, after the installation has been taken down.

Monday’s event included a discussion about the importance of sustainability and the fashion industry’s use of materials. Recalling how Louise Wilson was his professor at Central Saint Martins, the designer said, “Everything was about creating the form, the shape and making that massive and aesthetically wild. Five years ago, I was like, ‘Hey, what am I doing?’ Everything I had been taught may have been a bit wrong in light of all of the environmental issues. The idea of making it big and wild and using a lot of materials is not where you want to go right now. So I had to consider, ‘OK, if I have to continue to do this, what can I do? Is there anything I can do or should I just get another job?'” he said.

That led him to take sustainability more into account. He noted that the use of things like recycled wools, recycled organic cottons or other recycled material like buttons made from nuts, means his collections can be made of 90 percent recycled materials.

On another front, although the pandemic has made many understand how fragile everything is, including the planet, the ongoing war in Ukraine has made sustainability less of a priority to some degree, Vibskov said. With the war and the financial situation in Europe, people are ‘a little bit more aware of how they are spending their money or they should be,” he said. “But that said, my two stores are doing pretty well at the moment. There is a big consumerism that came after the pandemic.” The Danish-born designer has a signature boutique in his home city of Copenhagen in addition to the downtown New York location.

Next month, Vibskov will unveil a project with the Gothenberg Opera in Sweden’s “Hammer” premiere and another project with a modern dance troupe is in the works.

But more than anything, what Vibskov has been thinking about, and what he hopes the installation will help nudge people to ponder more seriously is:

“Should we be consuming as much as we do? That is the kind of stuff that I have been thinking about. Every time you find a solution there’s always a new problem that you’re hearing about. It’s going to be a long ride.”

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Hot Summer Bags

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Henrik Vibskov's New Installation Focuses on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad