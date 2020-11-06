PARIS — H&M Group has named Leyla Ertur as head of sustainability, promoting a company insider with experience in supply chains for the high-profile position.

Apparel companies are increasingly prioritizing environmental matters as consumers question the industry’s track record, and demand greater transparency, particularly from fast-fashion labels, which produce high volumes of inexpensive garments, often at a great cost to both the environment and garment workers further upstream.

Ertur will replace Anna Gedda who has worked in the position since 2014 and will become head of steering and strategic planning at the company.

Ertur joined H&M in 2000 and worked in human resources as well as global supply chain management, particularly with production companies. She was most recently regional country manager of production in Europe and global quality strategy and compliance head.

“I’m excited about what she will bring to the role as we continue pushing the boundaries within sustainability, driving the agenda both at H&M Group and for the industry,” said H&M chief executive officer Helena Helmersson.

“Sustainability is at the core of everything we do,” Ertur said.

H&M has outlined plans to use only recycled or otherwise sustainably sourced materials by 2030. Last year, the Swedish fast-fashion label added supplier information to clothing sold online and has been pushing suppliers to save energy and switch to renewable energy sources.