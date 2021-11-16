Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2021

A Very Basic Holiday: Converse, Lululemon Track Jackets, Uggs Top Thrift Gift List

A ThredUp holiday report found Converse sneakers, Lululemon track jackets, Ugg boots and Patagonia fleeces atop the resale gift list.

ThredUp, holiday, online shopping, resale
Online shopping at ThredUp.

The resale train keeps plugging along, and some fashion items are getting more fuel than others, according to ThredUp.

The reseller put Converse sneakers, Lululemon track jackets, Torrid jeans and Ugg boots atop its “Top of Thrift for the Holidays” report published Tuesday, based on inventory data. These brand options — among them also Reformation dresses, Patagonia fleeces, Frye boots, Coach wristlets, Vince sweaters and Kate Spade crossbodies — are all flush with stock, and as ThredUp said “ready to ship.”

Along with brand gifting call-outs, the full report highlighted consumer sentiment amid supply chain hangups, resale supply surplus and thrifty behaviors. The research findings were conducted by third-party retail analytics firm GlobalData based on a survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers.

Starting with thriftiness, the ThredUp report said stigma continues to dissipate around secondhand for the holidays, with 72 percent of Gen Z consumers open to receiving a secondhand gift. Further, one in two consumers plan to consider thrift over traditional retail.

In order of motivation: 56 percent of respondents want bigger deals, 54 percent want conscious options, and 34 percent said one-of-a-kind finds will be what urges them to spend.

No one is immune to the supply chain entanglements.

The study backed up what ThredUp chief executive officer and founder James Reinhart said in a recent earnings call, and as WWD reported, that “if the supply chain challenges persist into the first quarter and the second quarter next year then, yes, I could imagine us benefiting from some of those macro tailwinds.”

ThredUp weighed the consumer sentiment on the issue finding that 52 percent of consumers are concerned that popular gifts will be more expensive this year because of supply chain entanglements. One in three consumers believe inventory will make it “difficult to find gifts” and 53 percent of consumers plan to adjust their holiday shopping to account for shipping delays.

But while perceptions around shopping secondhand are diminishing, the rewearing stigma isn’t gone despite resale’s best efforts to tout benefits across carbon, water and energy savings. According to the report, one in three consumers don’t plan on rewearing their holiday outfits when the holiday season closes given the novelty of some items (ugly sweater parties, for one).

To that, the report said “even Gen Z’s holiday plans are at odds with their eco values.”

