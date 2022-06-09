Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday, Digital Daily: June 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christie’s Auction Spotlights Hubert de Givenchy’s ‘French Taste’

Accessories

De Beers’ Céline Assimon Talks Diamonds and Democracy

Accessories

The Happenings at the 2022 Couture Jewelry Show in Las Vegas

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host Sustainability Soiree

The evening was the latest in the series of "Brands With a Mission" events to boost small, sustainable companies.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 08: (L-R)
Stephanie Rosier, Susan Rockefeller, Natalia Vodianova and Karine Ohana. Foc Kan, WireImage / Courtesy Ohana & Co.

Karine Ohana, managing partner of independent investment bank Ohana & Co., hosted a soiree on Wednesday dedicated to sustainability. The evening was the latest in her series to showcase “Brands With a Mission,” alongside Susan Rockefeller, and marked the return of a fully physical edition of the event. Ohana held the cozy cocktail and dinner event at her private home.

Guests including Natalia Vodianova of Masuku, Vanessa Barboni Hallik of Another Tomorrow, Johann Bödecker of sustainability consultancy Pentatonic, Stephanie Rosier of Augustinus Bader and Chiara Sormani of FaceD cosmetics were among those who turned out to learn about small, sustainable brands in the beauty and wellness space.

For Rockefeller it was a celebratory return to Paris after years of restricted travel, and a bit of a family affair as she was accompanied by husband David Rockefeller and mother Barbara Cohn. She spoke passionately on the need for sustainable solutions in light of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine and its impact on the global food system.

Related Galleries

“The idea of building trust and valuing friendship becomes so important,” she remarked. “I think what’s so interesting in terms of what’s happening in the world is this notion of mining philanthropy and entrepreneurship for social impact. So many of the brands here are really looking at how to take a problem and solve it using the power of business.”

Rockefeller is also the founder of “Musings,” a digital magazine focused on sustainable ideas and innovation. She hinted that the publication may be acquired soon in an effort to boost its reach and amplify its message.

Guillaume Zarka spoke about his enhanced water brand, Drink Waters, cofounded with French comedy star Kev Adams, which comes in reusable aluminum bottles. “We’ve been talking about the problem of plastic for years and years and years, we talk about the continent of plastic [in the ocean], but no one is doing anything,” he said, citing bottled water companies who continue to use plastic.

Sustainable clothing brand Another Tomorrow founder Hallik spoke about how the fashion industry needs to change following in the footsteps of the organic food and clean beauty product trends. “It’s really remarkable how far fashion is behind other consumer verticals. I think we realize that you start with food, what we put in our body, then what we put on our skin. And I think we’re just in the very beginnings of really understanding that when it comes to fashion, how to recharge ecosystems, people and animals very far away from us,” she said. “We take ‘farm to table’ to ‘farm to closet.'”

Hallik said the biggest challenge for sustainable fashion brands is supply chain scalability but as more brands look for solutions and new suppliers the industry will transform.

Other speakers included Pierre Lagache from French intimate products brand My Lubie, and Franck Ladouce and Charlotte Puech Catton from French personal care brand What Matters. The latter makes toothpaste and lotion in refillable glass packaging, and will launch later this month in new markets of Dubai and Taiwan.

The evening concluded with a moving performance from Yann Antonio, a local hip-hop dancer who has adapted his style to classical music.

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Hot Summer Bags

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Karine Ohana and Susan Rockefeller Host

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad