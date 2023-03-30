Kendall Jenner’s 818 Snags B Corp Status

The Kendall Jenner-owned tequila brand 818 Tequila was B Corp-certified Thursday, joining thousands of businesses.

To certify as a B Corp, a business has to earn at least 80 points out of a possible 250 points (the Florida-based business received 81.3 points overall). The average scorer receives just 50 to 55 points, according to certifying firm B Lab, and the assessment spans environment, employee well-being, community impact and supply chain conduct among its rigorous score card.

The 818 brand excelled in areas such as “mission locked,” (racking up 10 points for its business model approach) and “supply chain poverty alleviation,” earning 9.3 points though its community partnerships. It scored lower on areas of air and climate (the company currently has no public emissions-reductions targets, earning a score of 0.2), as well as worker health, wellness and safety.

In a statement, Jenner, who founded the brand two years ago, expressed her pride in the achievement. “I founded this company with sustainability at its core, and to be recognized for this commitment motivates us to continue building on these goals. This is just the first step, we will continue to work hard to make 818 as sustainable as possible.”

WWD asked if 818 looks to set science-based targets, or to address prior cultural appropriation backlash to the company, but did not hear back by press time.

The company touted its B Corp status on its website, alongside its 35 tasting awards at 12 international spirits competitions, among them Best Reposado at the World Tequila Awards, and a potentially risky green claim, if measured by the EU’s recent directive or FTC green guides, of “Made in Harmony with the Earth.”

In the news, the company detailed its supplier commitments, such as sourcing only Forest Stewardship Council-certified packaging, and philanthropic aims, including its 1 Percent for the Planet membership and “Buy a Bottle, Give a Brick” campaign. From April through June 30, every bottle of 818 Tequila purchased equates to one brick donated through its Bricks Program, up to $25,000. The brand is partnering with Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development to fund infrastructure builds in Mexico.

To date, 818 Tequila has donated almost $400,000 in support of the Bricks Program, funding community library, small business and office projects in Mexico’s Jalisco, Oaxaca and the like. As with many of the entrepreneurial Kardashian-Jenner family businesses, Jenner’s business reported strong growth — with 1.5 million bottles sold as of 2021.