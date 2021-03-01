PARIS — Fashion’s second hand market has been heating up for some time, and now it’s looking red hot. Kering on Monday revealed a hefty investment in Vestiaire Collective, snagging a 5 percent stake and board representation in the luxury resale platform, throwing its weight behind a business that has embraced data and digital means for global expansion and gaining a foothold in the secondhand market.

“Pre-owned luxury is now a real and deeply rooted trend, especially among younger customers,” said François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering.

Kering and Tiger Global have together invested $216 million in the luxury resale platform. The pair join a list of investors that includes Bpifrance, Condé Nast and Eurazeo Group.

Consumers are increasingly thinking about circularity when making purchases, as well as the sustainability commitments of brands they buy, particularly the younger, rising class of luxury consumers, noted Gregory Boutté, Kering’s chief client and digital officer.

“This trend is a real shift and it will shape the luxury industry and fashion as a whole for decades to come,” predicted the executive.

“This is a game changer,” said Maximilian Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective.

“The resale sector as a whole is experiencing rapid growth, especially amongst Millennial and Gen Z consumers, which will come to shape the retail landscape of the future,” he added.