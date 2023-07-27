Kid’s Resale Marketplace The Swoondle Society Acquires ShopTomorrows

Kids’ resale is heating up.

Circular marketplace The Swoondle Society recently acquired ShopTomorrows, a kidswear peer-to-peer platform catering to parents and their growing children. The amount was undisclosed, according to ShopTomorrows founder Haley Lieberman. She called the acquisition a “huge win for parents.”

“Clothing our kids is costly and unsustainable using a traditional retail or resale consignment model,” she said. “That’s why we founded our start-ups on a trade-based model. Now we are mightier as one.”

Today, parents spend $68 billion on childrenswear, which is the fastest-growing category in resale, per a July report from marketplace Mercari.

Swoondle Society is a full-service, circular marketplace for parents and apparel brands to manage outgrown, last-season clothing. Parents can trade in and shop for new and used clothing with the maximum value for their trade-in via the platform’s incentives program. The service also boasts quick enablement for Shopify-enabled brands to launch their own resale and trade-in programs for increased customer loyalty and retention. In addition to SwoondleSociety.com, Swoondle has contracts with Walmart and Poshmark in its re-commerce network. Brands such as Piccolina, Mightly, Classic Prep Childrenswear and Rockets of Awesome are also partnered with the platform. Additionally, via a strategic arrangement with Treet-enabled resale (also a partner to Shein), Swoondle supports Rylee & Cru and JuJuBe’s brand-direct and trade-in programs.

In the acquisition, Swoondle gains access to ShopTomorrows’ existing customer base, with both benefiting from combined assortment.

In a press statement, Jen Zuklie, founder and chief executive officer of Swoondle, said she is thrilled to welcome ShopTomorrows’ customers to the Swoondle family. “The synergies in our models and missions are what led us to each other. Leveraging Haley’s expertise and extensive network will be a significant asset to Swoondle’s mission to improve the sustainability and circularity in the children’s apparel market.”