King Charles’ Fashion Taskforce Takes COP27

Though King Charles himself won’t be traveling to Egypt for the United Nations climate summit, or COP27, he will be well represented.

As chair of the King’s Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Taskforce since last year, Yoox Net-a-porter Group founder Federico Marchetti will relay the Fashion Taskforce’s sustainability progress, hosting a panel event on regenerative fashion alongside Brunello Cucinelli co-chief executive officer Riccardo Stefanelli, who is also attending the event on behalf of the taskforce.

The panel is titled, “Regenerative Fashion: Innovative Solutions to Transform the Supply Chain” and the executives will also attend a COP27 reception to be held at Buckingham Palace Friday evening. The panel will address the biodiversity crisis and how to equip fashion value chains for the future.

To date, the Taskforce’s achievements include the creation of the Digital ID system linking fashion physical products to digital versions, which launched at the G-20 meeting in Rome, Italy, last year, and The Regenerative Agriculture program, which counts a 1 million euro investment from Brunello Cucinelli.

At the time of launch, Marchetti underscored, “This Digital ID provides a genuine opportunity for consumers to make truly sustainable choices when they are making their purchases. In an industry that needs to do so much more to improve its impact on the environment, this is a huge step forward and only the beginning of the task force’s journey.”

As fashion looks to come together to define how a just, circular transition looks, topics like regenerative fashion and circularity sit squarely on the agenda of policymakers and industry alike.