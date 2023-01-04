×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 4, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory to Showcase Fledgling Designer Tennessy Thoreson During Paris Couture Week

Fashion

What to Watch: Men’s Spring 2023 Trends

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sweetgreen Unveils Partnership With Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

What to Watch: The EU to Get Tough on Textiles, Apparel and Footwear

The European Union looks to regulate industry from production to waste over the next few years, while new laws go into effect in France, German and the Netherlands.

EU European parliament building, Brussels, Belgium
The European parliament building, Brussels, Belgium. Getty Images/Image Source

Big changes are afoot for the apparel and shoe industry in Europe, ranging from developments in European Union regulations to new country-by-country laws coming into effect 2023.

The EU, long a leader in sustainability policy, is getting even tougher on fashion and textiles. Several pieces of legislation are in the works, new rules and guidelines are expected to start rolling out this year and the bloc of nations is aiming for a complete overhaul of the industry by 2030 under the overarching Strategy for Sustainable Textiles.

“The textile industry, in Europe at least, is moving from a fairly unregulated or self-regulated sector to a very regulated industry. That’s really a dramatic change that our companies probably do not yet understand or appreciate — but the change is happening,” said European Apparel and Textiles Association director general Dirk Vantyghem.

Related Galleries

The strategy, released last March, tackles fast fashion, textile waste and the destruction of unsold textiles to move the industry toward more sustainable practices and transparency.

“The fashion industry from the EU’s point of view will be regulated from A to Z within a couple of years. It’s going from basically zero with no sustainability legislation to kind of covering everything from production to design to waste, etc. So it will be a whirlwind for the sector in the next two years on how to try to manage all this in an efficient way,” said Rannveig van Iterson, senior sustainability consultant at Ohana Public Affairs.

“By 2030, we will have a very, very different framework within which our companies will need to operate. And that will, of course, require a lot of changes in the way they communicate across the supply chain, the way they label their products, and more fundamentally, the way they produce things,” Vantyghem added.

Under the textile strategy, various interlocking legislation will come into force on different timelines, with legally binding requirements rolling out over the next two to three years. The bloc is working out the details on specific sustainability, circularity and eco-design regulations with some major milestones expected in 2023.

Early in the year, stricter definitions of sustainability are expected to be released with new guidelines under the Substantiating Green Claims initiative. These tackle clarifying the more than 200 certifications and labels used in the EU and requiring companies to use environmental footprint methods to back up their marketing.

In the second quarter, the Waste Framework Directive proposal is expected, which addresses “extended producer responsibility,” recycling and waste prevention. Under EPR, companies pay a fee for each garment they sell which goes toward recycling and disposal costs. By 2025, member states must set up separate waste collection for textiles.

A proposal on tackling microplastics is also anticipated in the fourth quarter of the year, and a new waste shipment regulation that aims to stop the dumping of used clothing in the global south is winding its way through the parliament and member states.

This is just the tip of the industry iceberg that aims to overhaul apparel and textiles. The Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) was unveiled in March 2022 and is moving through legislative debates. It looks at durability, energy use, recycling, carbon and environmental footprints and a digital product passport that will deep dive into a garment’s sourcing and manufacture with strict reporting requirements.

“The ESPR is potentially the most impactful piece of legislation coming up in terms of regulatory impact on the product level because that will be setting some criteria that products simply need to meet otherwise they cannot be sold on the EU single market,” said Valerie Boiten, senior policy manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The new EU rules will apply to any brand selling within the bloc — regardless of where it’s produced, a company still has to comply with the law if it is sold anywhere in the EU. There’s about 25 billion garments imported into the EU each year, from socks to frocks, and the hope is that by making those standards apply at a product’s origin, this will help the stricter environmental standards trickle down to manufacturers and suppliers worldwide. How it will be enforced, particularly on mail-order garments from popular ultra-fast-fashion websites and apps, remains to be addressed.

“Big change is coming, which makes our companies anxious. [But] we keep on saying, if that new regulatory framework is a good one, then it may actually help our industry to be more sustainable and remain competitive,” said Vantyghem, noting that if the regulations only apply in Europe and other countries don’t follow, it could put European companies at a disadvantage. “We need to be very, very careful that it does not erase the [European] industry because the level playing field is totally gone.”

However, with the legislation in the pipeline, the EU’s desire to upend the industry is clear and a lot of brands are already making changes, Boiten said. “We don’t have to wait until 2030 to see the industry changing, companies are implementing [programs]…it’s better to be ready for it than to sit and wait.”

In the Netherlands, a new extended producer responsibility law is expected to come into force July 1 for clothing and household textiles. A “polluter pays” approach, the new law makes producers and importers of products on the Dutch market responsible for the waste of the products they sell in the country through their entire life cycle, and specifically aims to make big fashion chains responsible for the costs of collecting and disposing of their garments, instead of putting the burden on cities and counties. Companies will pay a fee per product that will go toward a separate collection system and must achieve targets for the reuse, reprocessing and recycling of garments. The goal is to halve primary raw material use by 2030 and transition to a circular economy by 2050. In that year, half the clothing items on the market must consist of recycled materials and the government aims for zero textile waste. The specifics aren’t finalized, but early discussions had it set between 0.10 and 0.15 cents per garment.

While France introduced the concept of extended producer responsibility for textile products, household linens and footwear back in 2007, the country is now getting tougher. On Jan. 1, a new series of rules for environmental standards for clothing and footwear came into effect under the country’s Anti-Waste and Circular Economy law. Part of that is a new “digital passport,” which gives specific information for manufacturing and materials at every step of the supply chain, and the true recyclability for clothing and shoes. In 2023, it impacts large brands with more than 50 million euros in turnover and 25,000 products marketed in France, expanding to smaller companies in stages.

The law also clearly defines the term “recyclable,” removing any ambiguity about what can actually be done with current collecting, sorting, technology and at scale and seeks to bust the myth that what a consumer puts in a store’s bin can actually be turned into new dresses or T-shirts. A result is that word will be scarce, since most clothing cannot be recycled under the new definition.

Part of the law also tackles greenwashing, and applies to all brands regardless of size. Gone are any claims that a product is “environmentally friendly,” “biodegradable” or any other equivalent environmental claim. All of that packaging must have been removed from shelves, websites and product sheets by Jan. 1. Fines range from 15,000 euros to 10 percent of annual turnover, and can be increased to 80 percent of the advertising expenses on misleading claims, depending on the infraction.

“Carbon neutral,” “zero carbon” and other similar terms are also newly regulated, with fines of up to 100,000 euros.

In Germany, the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act came into effect on Jan. 1, with companies now responsible for their entire supply chain from sourcing components to how and where the products are manufactured. It’s a big one — the new law applies to human rights and environmental impacts, looking to target child and slave labor, as well as soil damage, water waste and pollution in manufacturing countries. Any company that does business in Germany with more than 3,000 employees is responsible for the reporting as of Jan. 1, and that threshold falls to 1,000 employees in 2024. The penalties here are steep for big brands — fines can be up to 2 percent of their annual revenue.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Hot Summer Bags

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

EU Moves to Regulate Apparel and Textiles Industry

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad