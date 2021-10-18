Skip to main content
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Like Chloé, Good American Announces B Corp Props

Good American has attained B Corp status — an eco-certification that’s gaining traction in fashion.

Good American, B Corp
In an email to customers, Good American announces B Corp status too. Courtesy

Good American has attained B Corp status — an eco-certification that’s gaining traction among fashion, as luxury label Chloé announced its entry into the B Corp club this week, too.

“Since Day One, we’ve believed in focusing our efforts on what will make the biggest impact for our community, our business and the planet. That’s why we worked hard AF [as f–k] to get B Corporation certified,” Good American announced Monday in an email to customers, alongside a sitewide anniversary sale. “We will continue to put people and planet up there with profit.”

Awarded by B Labs, the B Corp status represents a stringent level of social, environmental and corporate governance and is routinely referred to as the “gold standard” for sustainable companies.

More than 4,000 businesses bear the accolade. Having Benefit Corporation [abbreviated as B Corp] status means companies must achieve a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment, a rigorous tool used by B Lab to vet companies. Companies must also pay annual dues and follow B Lab’s extensive auditing procedures.

In an age where transparency rules, B Corp is a market signal. Companies like Patagonia, Eileen Fisher and Allbirds all boast B Corp status.

Just this week, Chloé (helmed by creative director Gabriela Hearst, a notorious sustainability advocate) announced its B Corp status. In September, Vestiaire Collective became the first reseller to achieve B Corp status. As with Chloé and Vestiaire Collective, Good American is not yet searchable in the public B Corp directory. (Per communications with B Lab, it is understood that companies must set up a public profile.)

Los Angeles-based Good American was founded by ​​Emma Grede and Khloé Kardashian in 2016, bolstered by a tag line of “representing body acceptance.” Days before the B Corp announcement, Kardashian took to Instagram to tout the apparel company’s annual open casting call running Oct. 13 to 22 across the U.S. The aim is to uncover fresh talent spanning “every shape, size and background,” per Good American’s lingo, to best represent the American woman’s sizing needs today. Good American is partnering with Klarna, IMG and Nordstrom for the casting call, which will see finalists flown out to L.A. to star in the next campaign.

ad