EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fun-Loving’ Collab by Lisa Says Gah x Nuuly Aims to Please Gen Z

It’s time for Nuuly renters to “say Gah” in a new collection with cult-favorite San Francisco-based label Lisa Says Gah.

The 13-piece collection launches Wednesday, available to rent through the Urbn-owned Nuuly rental platform for $88 a month (as part of six items) and retails for $108 to $310. Inspired by the bestselling styles from Lisa Says Gah, the collection is predominantly produced in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a number of sustainability callouts.

Styles include wrap dresses, miniskirts, blouses, overalls, jackets and more in rainbow hues and (farmer’s market-ready) ditsy prints. Some styles incorporate recycled fabrics, like the “Alex Tee,” which is a 50 percent rayon and 50 percent recycled polyester jersey blend, while the “Ana turtleneck” and “Lara mini dress” are 95 percent recycled polyester and 5 percent spandex mesh. Denim styles like the “Lucy overall” and “Henri jacket,” are made with 100 percent deadstock denim sourced in Los Angeles.

For the press launch, the Nuuly team even used excess tags from the Urbn-owned Free People brand for T-shirt displays.

Lisa Bühler, founder and chief executive officer of Lisa Says Gah, said the brand serves as a model of an “anti-shop kind of shop” and an alternative to fast fashion. “We believe that a more responsible and sustainable future is possible, and we are inspired by others in the industry who are working toward the same goal, including Nuuly. Lisa Says Gah and Nuuly are both focused on diversity, discovery and community, making this partnership a natural fit.”

“Nuuly and Lisa Says Gah both attract fun-loving customers who express their creativity through their personal style,” Kim Gallagher, director of marketing and customer success at Nuuly, told WWD, speaking on the synergy behind the collaboration. “Nuuly Rent’s subscribers have been seeking out Lisa Says Gah since we started carrying it. The brand is consistently in our top 25 most rented, is one of our most closeted [purchased] and is in our top 10 most searched for brands.”

According to Gallagher, customers are drawn to the brand’s swath of silhouettes, colors and prints — be it fresh flowers, a fruitful harvest or a picnic in the park. She said values like “inclusivity” and “sustainability” further solidify each brand with the younger consumer.

“Our goal at Nuuly is to foster a community around the shared values of being fashion-conscious, eco-conscious and financially conscious. By partnering on an exclusive rental collection with a brand like Lisa Says Gah, who has built such a strong and loyal community of conscious consumers, we hope to encourage fans of the brand to embrace rental and fashion circularity,” Gallagher reiterated.

But “Nuuly Says Gah” isn’t the first time Nuuly has busted out its production chops, as a previous collaboration with American fashion designer Anna Sui set the tone last year. The rental platform sees collaborations like this one as a way to further hook and convert shoppers to renting as it continues building active subscribers.