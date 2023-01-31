Louis Vuitton Partners with People for Wildlife

PARIS – Louis Vuitton is pushing forward on its biodiversity strategy by joining forces with People for Wildlife.

The French luxury brand will embark on a five-year conservation partnership based in Queensland, Australia.

Louis Vuitton will support the conservations group’s work in preserving a 400,000-hectare area on the Cape York Peninsula, which includes tropical forests, woodland, fresh-water ecosystems and coastline. People for Wildlife’s scope of activities includes scientific field research, monitoring of wildlife, and support of land-management initiatives with local communities, as well as creating sustainable businesses.

People for Wildlife was founded by Dr. Daniel Natusch in 2020, who has long been a supporter of using exotic skins in luxury goods as a means to promote habitat conservation.

“Seeking to scale-up efforts to preserve the environment and regenerate biodiversity, the partnership with People for Wildlife was a natural choice for Louis Vuitton given their many shared environmental values. Moreover, the partnership offers the opportunity to better understand the sustainable use of nature-based materials, which are the essence of luxury-goods-making,” the company said in a statement.

The project helps parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton reach its conservation target goal of restoring 5 million hectares of land by 2030, laid out in its Life 360 environmental program. It targets regenerating habitat and ecosystems, as well as supporting regenerative agriculture. In total, various programs have resulted in 657,000 hectares preserved or regenerated, according to LVMH numbers released in December 2022.

People For Wildlife is a market-based conservation group that seeks to create partnerships with businesses and Indigenous communities to create sustainable supply chains.