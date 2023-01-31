×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jury Trial Between Hermès and Artist Mason Rothschild Starts in New York

Business

Revenge Spending Returns for Chinese New Year

Business

Hein Schumacher to Succeed Alan Jope as CEO of Unilever

Louis Vuitton Partners with People for Wildlife

The French house will support preservation projects in Australia with the conservation group.

Residents walking past a Louis Vuitton store in downtown Shanghai.
Louis Vuitton store in Shanghai. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

PARIS – Louis Vuitton is pushing forward on its biodiversity strategy by joining forces with People for Wildlife.

The French luxury brand will embark on a five-year conservation partnership based in Queensland, Australia.

Louis Vuitton will support the conservations group’s work in preserving a 400,000-hectare area on the Cape York Peninsula, which includes tropical forests, woodland, fresh-water ecosystems and coastline. People for Wildlife’s scope of activities includes scientific field research, monitoring of wildlife, and support of land-management initiatives with local communities, as well as creating sustainable businesses.

Related Galleries

People for Wildlife was founded by Dr. Daniel Natusch in 2020, who has long been a supporter of using exotic skins in luxury goods as a means to promote habitat conservation.

“Seeking to scale-up efforts to preserve the environment and regenerate biodiversity, the partnership with People for Wildlife was a natural choice for Louis Vuitton given their many shared environmental values. Moreover, the partnership offers the opportunity to better understand the sustainable use of nature-based materials, which are the essence of luxury-goods-making,” the company said in a statement.

The project helps parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton reach its conservation target goal of restoring 5 million hectares of land by 2030, laid out in its Life 360 environmental program. It targets regenerating habitat and ecosystems, as well as supporting regenerative agriculture. In total, various programs have resulted in 657,000 hectares preserved or regenerated, according to LVMH numbers released in December 2022.

People For Wildlife is a market-based conservation group that seeks to create partnerships with businesses and Indigenous communities to create sustainable supply chains.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Hot Summer Bags

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Louis Vuttion Partners with People for Wildlife

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad