Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Lululemon, H&M Group Part of New $250M Fashion Climate Fund

Lululemon, H&M Group are part of lead investors in a $250 million fashion climate fund.

A woman holds a cardboard reading
A woman holds a cardboard reading "Textile industry = 2nd most polluting industry." Courtesy Associated Press

More money is flowing toward decarboniziing fashion.

As of Wednesday, Lululemon, H&M Group, H&M Foundation and The Schmidt Family Foundation (a philanthropic venture cofounded by Silicon Valley veterans Eric and Wendy Schmidt) are among the first funding partners for the Apparel Impact Institute’s new $250 million climate fund.

“It’s time for every industry in the world to reconsider business-as-usual to halt the destruction of our climate, and fashion is no exception,” said Wendy Schmidt, cofounder and president of The Schmidt Family Foundation. “The Fashion Climate Fund is a critical step to support and encourage suppliers, designers, manufacturers and retailers to work together toward a significant reduction of waste and carbon emissions in their supply chains and increase responsibility for their water and energy use. It’s going to take all of us to reverse the environmental damage of last century’s industrial infrastructure.”

Related Galleries

Each funder will commit $10 million over eight years as the first step in a broader industry effort to meet science-based climate targets and advance fashion supply chains. The Fashion Climate Fund is a more aggressive funding pathway to Aii’s predecessor programs. Since 2018, Aii has deployed more than $12 million in philanthropic funding under its lauded Clean by Design program helping clean up factories’ energy efficiency standards and proof-casing millions in added value.

The Fashion Climate Fund’s roadmap builds upon work and research from Aii, the World Resources Institute, Global Fashion Agenda and Fashion For Good (a strategic partner to Aii along with Textile Exchange and Solidaridad), among others.

The potential unlock is sizable at an estimated $2 billion in blended capital over the next eight years, yet some reports – like Fashion for Good and Aii’s very own “Unlocking the Trillion-dollar Fashion Decarbonization Opportunity” from two years ago – underline transformative change occurs at anywhere between $20 to $30 billion investment per year.

Lewis Perkins, president of Aii, told WWD how the fund fits into the bigger picture.

“What we’re trying to demonstrate is that this is the center of gravity for all of climate work and everyone from Textile Exchange to Fashion for Good to many others – that are working in lowering carbon and coming up with solutions and getting them to pilot – are all beneficiaries of this,” he said. “This is a collective ‘we.’ This is not giving it to Aii, and it’s not going to go into other climate work. This is creating a central pooled fund whereby we all can begin to look at a more consolidated approach as opposed to fragmentation of project work that’s not talking to each other and duplicating efforts.”

In addition to the fund, Aii is launching a “Climate Solutions Portfolio” sometime this year to serve as an online registry of early, mid- and late-stage initiatives that tackle supply chain greenhouse gas emissions. Per Aii and World Resources Institute’s recent “Roadmap to Net Zero” report, 96 percent of the fashion industry’s emissions can be attributed to third-party farms and factories. The Climate Solutions Portfolio will lean into WRI’s roadmap and tiers of investment buckets, be it material efficiency or DEI initiatives.

Similarly, the Global Fashion Agenda’s new “The GFA Monitor” report – which Aii contributed to – identified a handful of investment priorities, including respectful and secure work environments, better wage systems, resource stewardship, smart material choices and circular systems.

Emphasizing Aii’s current role “to improve the making of things,” Perkins also believes in acknowledging the industry’s complicated relationship to degrowth, microplastics and the carbon conundrum.

“Even as we are announcing and launching a climate fund focused on lowering carbon, it is critical that we don’t make carbon emissions reduction the only metric of our success in sustainability because there are unintended consequences of pushing everybody toward recycled [polyester] or pushing everyone toward a different practice,” he said.

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Hot Summer Bags

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Lululemon, H&M Group and More Lead

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad