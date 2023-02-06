×
LVMH’s Nona Source Names First Ambassadors

Victor Weinsanto, Nensi Dojaka, Cecilie Bahnsen and Karoline Vitto will be the platform's first "Mindful Creatives Collective."

Weinsanto RTW Fall 2022
Weinsanto RTW Fall 2022 Dominique Maitre/WWD

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s deadstock repurposing platform Nona Source has launched its first ambassador program featuring four young designers under the moniker “Mindful Creatives Collective.”

Cecilie Bahnsen, Karoline Vitto, Nensi Dojaka and Victor Weinsanto will promote circularity and more responsible fashion by incorporating the archive textiles from LVMH’s luxury houses into their work. The ambassadors will use the fabrics selected by Nona Source throughout 2023 to create “low impact” garments within their collections.

“I am very happy to open a new chapter of the history of Nona Source through the appointment of Cecilie, Karoline, Nensi and Victor as ambassadors. I am convinced that their innovation and their commitment to favor a more virtuous fashion will inspire a new generation of designers,” said Nona Source cofounder Romain Brabo.

Weinsanto launched the namesake line he describes as “between retro-futuristic and cabaret” in 2020. He is set to show on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 27.

“The fact that these fabrics come from dormant stocks allows me to give my collections a much larger environmentally conscious dimension,” he said.

LVMH Prize winner Dojaka is known for her lingerie-inspired dresses and designs that show at London Fashion Week. “Thanks to Nona Source, I have access to fabrics that make it possible to present a particular aesthetic in which the visible seams, the diaphanous and matte contrasts underlined by thin straps, create a graphic game on the body,” Dojaka said.

Bahnsen was the first Danish designer to be nominated for the LVMH Prize, and shows in Paris. “With Nona Source, I continue to find creative forms to breathe new life into fabrics that otherwise would be forgotten,” said Bahnsen of working with the supplier. The timing comes as Bahnsen is expanding rapidly from her Copenhagen base to $10 million in global sales.

London-based Brazilian designer Vitto launched her size-inclusive namesake line in 2020. “Working with dormant fabrics allows me to reverse the creative process and to draw inspiration from existing materials to create a link between sustainability and inclusiveness,” she said.

LVMH’s Nona Source is the company’s deadstock digital platform to repurpose materials from its fashion and leather goods houses. It provides young designers with the high-end textiles at competitive prices, and was launched as part of the company’s environmental strategies.

