Michael Maccari, the former creative director for Perry Ellis, has joined Truth Alone Clothing as artistic director.

Maccari, who brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, joins cofounders Donald Taffurelli and Christopher Jara at the early-stage sustainable direct-to-consumer fashion brand.

Maccari exited Perry Ellis in the fall of 2019 after a six-year stint where he is credited with reimagining the label and relaunching the brand at New York Fashion Week. Prior to Perry Ellis, Maccari served as the fashion director and senior vice president of Armani Exchange where he oversaw the creative development for the men’s and women’s collections in collaboration with Giorgio Armani. It is during his time at A|X that Maccari met Taffurelli and Jara, whose company, Interaxis Sourring, was hired by the brand to access and develop premium knitwear in the Peruvian Market. Maccari also worked at Polo Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Calvin Klein and Donna Karan New York before joining Perry Ellis. He is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology and a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“We have reason to be very excited with Michael joining the executive team — this is a reunion,” said Taffurelli, chief executive officer of Truth Alone. “There is a long successful history between all of us tying together artistic direction, innovation and execution. There are lists of best sellers, year over year, spanning more than a decade. This is the kind of muscle memory we have all built together. There are synergies, networks, and relationships that optimize our resourcefulness and responsiveness within the sustainable fashion market.”

Maccari added: “The business of fashion was already changing in terms of consumers moving away from fast fashion. The pandemic has accelerated those changes. The idea of uniform is up for interpretation. Comfort is the new confidence. Honesty and truth have real value and that’s what feels new. This is where design and trend come together for me. It’s exciting to be leading artistic direction for a brand that aligns with my values.”

Truth Alone is based in New York City with an office in Palm Spring, Calif., and manufacturing headquarters in Lima, Peru. It offers men’s and women’s essentials such as long- and short-sleeve T-shirts, tanks and polos made from organic pima cotton from Peru that retail for under $30. The company also offers cotton face masks.