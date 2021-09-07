Skip to main content
Maison Atia Launches Sustainable Rainwear Capsule

The rainwear capsule bridges zero-waste production and recycled materials.

Maison Atia, rainwear, raincoats, eco, sustainable
Maison Atia reveals its first rainwear capsule. Courtesy

Maison Atia — the brainchild of fur legacy Chloe Mendel and Gustave Maisonrouge — is branching into eco-rainwear.

Inspired by the ’60s mod aesthetic of Yves Saint Laurent and Courrèges, the modern luxury faux fur brand put a spin on the classic trench and accessories.

In a timely arrival, the capsule is a swatch of polka dots and florals cast over punchy shades to spark greater joy for those caught in the rain, according to Mendel.

Videoing in from Chicago, Mendel added that even the coat linings are intentional and imbue deeper meaning. She takes inspiration “from the amazing coats my mother would wear growing up,” re-creating a special polka dot lining in one trench from a past line.

The raincoats come in four colorways and three sizes and retail for $480 on Maisonatia.com.

Across its material mix, Maison Atia is reaching for more sustainable choices including plant-based, upcycled and deadstock fabrics. The raincoats are made with 100 percent recycled polyester fabric from recycled water bottles. Uniquely, the brand also employs Koba, a partially bio-based faux fur developed by Dupont and Ecopel of which Stella McCartney is also a fan. The material carries a handful of certifications, including from Oeko-Tex and the USDA, and is a blend of recycled polyester and 37 percent Sorona filament bio-engineered from crops and sugar.

Related Galleries

While the brand does not yet have an end-of-life program for its goods, Maison Atia employs a zero-waste and local production model with the coats being made by storied ateliers in New York City. In the latest capsule, this zero-waste flair is demonstrated in the raincoat offcuts being transformed into matching rain bonnets and hats.

The brand is also known for cause-based commerce. As with past collections, each coat purchased helps fund the animal rescue efforts of Paws Chicago, a no-kill shelter close to Mendel’s heart.

