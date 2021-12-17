Milan’s Riccardo Grassi Showroom Partners With Sustainable Brand Platform

MILAN — Milan’s renowned Riccardo Grassi Showroom, which now goes by the name RG Showroom, has partnered with Sustainable Brand Platform.

Starting with the upcoming season, the two parties will join forces to support fashion brands in improving, measuring and sharing their sustainability efforts and commitments. Labels will be also guided in implementing strategies and defining roadmaps to constantly improve their performance.

Launched last year by Italy’s Idee Brand Platform, the SBP online destination uses blockchain technology to offer environmental and ethical ratings for indie brands, with the goal of helping them assess and catalogue their sustainable assets, as well as enhance their visibility by connecting them with international retailers and consumers.

“Our challenge is to create a universal language and a strong community for independent fashion brands,” said SBP founder and chief executive officer Alex Albini, underscoring that the tie-up with RG Showroom will be strategic in qualitative and quantitative terms to enhance the start-up’s portfolio of brands. Incidentally, SBP showcases more than 90 companies, including Yatay, Chité, Béhen and Renata Brenha.

Thanks to this deal, RG Showroom can enrich the service it offers to its clients by providing tools such as the Sustainable ID Card. This will allow brands to efficiently communicate their performance and journey toward sustainability to all stakeholders.

Housed in a 32,292-square-foot industrial loft in Milan, RG Showroom showcases women’s and men’s apparel and accessories brands, including Blumarine, Vivetta, FRS for Restless Sleepers, Act N.1, Alessandro Vigilante and Federico Cina, to name a few. The company works with more than 3,000 international customers hailing from more than 70 countries, ranging from boutiques to department stores.

The Sustainable ID Card by SBP. Courtesy of Sustainable Brand Platform

The deal with RG Showroom marks another step in the SBP expansion. As reported, the start-up has launched a range of collaborations with international players and institutions, including one with The Canvas, the New York-based marketplace offering eco-conscious labels that follow the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. Earlier this year, the platform also inked partnerships with Revolver Copenhagen Trade Show and Lisbon Fashion Week ModaLisboa, and received the stamp of approval by the U.N., which recognized its role in accelerating the implementation of sustainable practices within the fashion sector.

Founded in 2019 by Albini and Claudio Delunas, Idee Brand Platform is an integrated service company that supports international fashion and designer brands in the development of merchandising and commercial strategies.

A spin-off of Idee Partners — which develops and produces leather goods and footwear — Idee Brand Platform also operates the Tora Tora showroom for emerging labels that has physical units in Milan, Paris and Tokyo, as well as a digital counterpart.