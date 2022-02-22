This Brand Wants You to Build a Jacket, Pay With Crypto

Konundrum is a new label that wants to tackle the conundrum of fashion’s waste problem via build-your-own modular jackets and modern payment amenities.

The self-funded German brand was recently launched by Central Saint Martins alum Jan-Philipp Kosfeld, who is the brand’s creative director, and Annika Langhammer, head of operations. As a digitally native platform, clothing is made-to-order with new styles debuting each quarter exclusively at Konundrum.de starting this February.

What makes the label unique is customers can start with one of the four core jackets and build up from there by adding any parts (from a range of nine parts in total including sleeves, vents, hoods and the like in the same size as the core jacket). Konundrum also offers pre-assembled jackets called “editions.” In the first drop, customers can choose from 11 options. While parts vary in terms of pricing, the complete editions are priced between $900 to $1,665. Production time runs four to six weeks and the jackets are produced in a family-owned factory in Umbria, Italy, with a track record for luxury.

Apart from its modular garment system, Konundrum also is pushing cryptocurrency payments and will lean into a range of NFTs, although the brand maintains this crypto addition is a “work in progress.”

“Being an artistically and philosophically motivated company, we find that NFTs are a fantastic medium to transport the messages and values of Konundrum, our products and our convictions about ownership, luxury and rarity, uniqueness and originality, upgradability and innovation to the public,” Kosfeld told WWD. “In offering unique non-fungible tokens based on physical products Konundrum aims to narrow the gap between digital and physical, virtual and actual. Our NFTs represent a physical object in the digital space instead of only existing digitally. They are a manifestation of how new value can be created, existing value can be enhanced and incentives for collectability can be forged from the shared beliefs of a community.

“Part of our ethos as a fashion brand is to create as little material output as possible. We manifest this ethos through our NFTs by rewarding collectors for their reluctance to physically consume a product, instead choosing to enjoy it digitally and hence more sustainably. It proves that there are many ways to participate in a brand without consuming it physically,” Kosfeld said.

For its entire range, Konundrum uses organic cotton sourced from Switzerland and water-resistant polyurethane-coated zippers from Italy. Another sustainability notion is the heat-dissolvable bio-based threads from a Belgium-based company called Resortecs. The result is a dense all-weather fabric with natural properties and maximum comfort, according to the company.

In the future, Konundrum promises a recycling service that will allow existing customers to return used parts and editions in exchange for store credit. Meanwhile, repair services are also in store.

