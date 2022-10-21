Moncler Tops Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Fourth Year in a Row

MILAN – Moncler has once again beaten competitors in the sustainability space.

The Italian luxury company has topped for the fourth year in a row the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Europe, as industry leader of the “Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector, with the highest score — 90/100 — according to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022.

Moncler’s chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini touted the company’s journey over the past 70 years, which he described as “a path characterized by continuous creative and cultural evolution. Years in which we have seen a strengthening of the awareness of our daily environmental and social impacts and of our commitment to progressively integrating sustainability into our business model.

“We know very well that we still have a lot to learn and achieve, and we are aware that the current macroeconomic scenario and the energy crisis make the momentum towards increasingly responsible operating models even more challenging, especially for the most vulnerable entities of the supply chain,” the executive added, urging a collaborative approach and a joint commitment of all players across the fashion pipeline.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index ranks the leading sustainability-driven companies based on economic, environmental and social responsibility criteria, which are analyzed by top credit ratings provider S&P Global and is a reference standard for investors who include sustainability considerations in the decision-making process of their investments.

Ruffini detailed some of Moncler’s biggest sustainable targets and achievements – highlighting, for example, that the company is on a mission to reach the 50 percent threshold of lower impact yarns and fabrics in its collections by 2025 and touting the efforts channeled into becoming a carbon neutral entity across corporate and production sites in 2021.

Every year Moncler reports on its sustainability performances and targets in its consolidated nonfinancial statement, and in 2020 it presented its strategic sustainability plan until 2025, “Born to Protect,” which focuses on five strategic drivers: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity and giving back to local communities.

As part of the eco-roadmap, Moncler is committed to reach net zero emissions by 2025; recycling nylon manufacturing scraps across the supply chain; the traceability of raw materials, as well as launching awareness-raising initiatives geared toward diversity in the workspace and in society at large.

To date, Moncler lists achievements including the use of 100 percent of down traced and certified according to the DIST Protocol since 2015; of more than 15 percent of recycled-based man-made fibers in 2022; 80 percent renewable energy at worldwide level, estimated to reach 90 percent this year; 100 percent of low-impact packaging; the ban of single use plastics; auditing on ethical and social aspects for all its outerwear suppliers globally; female representation in that 52 percent of c-suite positions are held by women, and 80,000 children protected from the cold in collaboration with UNICEF in the last four years.