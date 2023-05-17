×
Behind Morphew’s Southampton Store, Bottomless Closet to Celebrate Impact: Short Takes

Morphew's new Southampton store is a haven for old money and vintage beach looks. Bottomless Closet convened impact leaders at Cipriani.

A pan of Morphew's Southampton store featuring a brass bar cart, psychedelic loungers and more home goods, with vintage fashion in the back.
Morphew's Southampton location imbues classic beachwear and homewares for a vintage summer. Eric Striffler Photography

Resale Moves: This Memorial Day, vintage retailer Morphew officially opens its second boutique, in Southampton, New York.

Morphew opened its first store in Miami last year inside the Faena Hotel and is working to expand on its eclectic reputation in the vintage fashion and homewares space.

The 2,000-square-foot store opening in Southampton Village reflects an assortment of Morphew’s coveted pieces from the likes of YSL, Dior, Valentino, Vicky Tiel, Prada, Giorgio Armani, Giorgio Sant Angelo, Lilly Pulitzer, Gucci, Lacroix, Halston and more. Per the vintage store, its very own Morphew Collection label will accompany a Hamptons “edit” of breezy scarf dresses and kimono kaftans (true to its namesake founder Bridgette Morphew’s signature look).

Given the old-money aesthetic gaining a younger following online, the store aptly dedicates an entire wall to summer whites, including organic cotton pieces from the Victorian era merchandised with ‘30s slipdresses and Morphew Atelier antique lace dresses.

Atelier pieces span everything from taffeta gowns, sherbet shifts to Grandma’s French linens repurposed for beach to brunch. For men, the Hawaiian-print shirts from the ‘40s, smoking jackets and ‘70s terry-cloth styles are key pieces. Furniture and housewares — including Morphew’s branded candle line sold in antique English tea cups, plus vintage linens, towels and decor — are also in the store’s edit.

Morphew said the store will host frequent trunk shows over the season and seeks brands to “pop up” in the space.

More in Store: Meanwhile, PacSun has expanded its resale vertical PS Reserve with more in-store offerings.

The program launched in 2021 with resale apparel, footwear and accessories from brands like Jordan, Yeezy, Supreme, Bape, Medicom Be@rbricks and Kaws.

Since its launch, the program expanded to its first PS Reserve space at Pacsun’s Fashion Island location in Newport Beach last year, and now to Glendale Galleria, in Glendale, California over the past weekend. The latest release, alongside Magnolia Park owner, chief executive officer (and San Fernando Valley native) Miki Guerra, spotlights vibrant headwear styles from New Era Cap and Los Angeles motifs in what’s dubbed the “Peace & Water” collection.

Dressing Impact: New York City-based workforce preparedness nonprofit Bottomless Closet will hold its “Hybrid Spring Luncheon” Wednesday at Cipriani, convening 400 attendees.

The organization will honor JP Morgan Chase & Co., with its corporate award for the company’s “Women on the Move” program, which provides women professional development and styling services to help them succeed in their professional and personal lives. Bottomless Closet has partnered with fashion firms from L Brands, J.Jill to M.M. LaFleur, in providing women with career attire, résumé help, interview prep and more free of charge. To date, Bottomless Closet has served nearly 50,000 women in New York City. The funds raised at the luncheon event will enable the organization to expand its reach to help more women in need.

