The New Certification Crossroads, Making Sustainability Homey: Short Takes

Homing In on Sustainability: Though companies are initiating back-to-office policies, companies like Williams Sonoma Inc. and The Citizenry aren’t abandoning the sustainability props of home goods.

Williams Sonoma Inc. doubled its tree-planting aims (from 3 million to 6 million trees by 2023) and took a spot among “Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies,” being recognized as a top 10 global leader in responsibly-sourced wood by the Sustainable Furnishings Council for four consecutive years.

Last week, The Citizenry — which deals in rugs, blankets, furniture and more — announced that 100 percent of its offerings will be officially fair-trade certified by the World Fair Trade Organization. The WFTO is the global community and verifier of social enterprises that fully practice Fair Trade, composed of more than 1,000 social enterprises and 1,500 shops.

The retailer has a flagship in New York City in SoHo.

But Is It Certified?: Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Organic Cotton Accelerator — which promotes the use of organic cotton under its Farm Program — saw a significant leap in uptake from the past two seasons. The Farm Program counts 80,000 organic cotton farmers (in the 2021 to 2022 season), an increase of 350 percent from 20,000 farmers the previous season.

“Organic cotton holds the key to a more sustainable fashion system and we see demand getting stronger. More farmers are switching to organic farming and more global brands and retailers are expanding their organic cotton sourcing and investing the support required for farmers to grow organic successfully,” said Bart Vollaard, executive director at OCA.

In a report published March 24, the Changing Markets Foundation called out a number of certification schemes, labels and industry initiatives as fashion brands increasingly tout sustainability efforts.

George Harding-Rolls, campaign manager at the Changing Markets Foundation, made it a matter of regulation, adding: “We don’t need any more voluntary schemes. Certification and initiatives such as those in the report act as a placebo, creating a false promise that the industry will address sustainability voluntarily. We urgently need comprehensive legislation to change the course of the fashion industry onto a greener path.”

Last week, Prada joined the stable of more than 700 brands and retailers working to source more sustainable raw materials, as part of Textile Exchange’s member body.

