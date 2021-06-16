When it comes to resale, some brands do much better on the secondhand market than others.

U.K.-based utilities firm SaveOnEnergy, with a professed curiosity for resale’s rise, trawled millions of fashion listings across resale platforms such as Depop, eBay, Asos Marketplace, Etsy and Vestiaire Collective — finding some brands never seem to falter in popularity.

In luxury, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Off-White, Prada, Chanel, Burberry, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès and Valentino were among the top 10 most resold brands across the sites. Data was collected from June 4 to 7.

“Brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci are consistently at the top due to the perfect mix of quality and classic styles coupled with huge celebrity and athlete endorsement,” said Linda Dodge, an energy expert at SaveOnEnergy.

Now, what is the average person reselling?

Many consumers still have fast-fashion and athletic namesakes in their wardrobes to offload. And that’s one reason Nike Inc. takes the cake as “most resold brand in the world,” according to the report, with approximately 1.2 million total listings across the five platforms evaluated. After Nike, Zara, Topshop, Asos, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, H&M, PrettyLittleThing, River Island and Boohoo, led as the most resold brands, according to the analysis.

SaveOnEnergy selected the reselling platforms with the greatest “overall popularity” for its analysis, according to Dodge, which was determined by combing information online on the most used platforms for reselling clothing items across categories.

The report rankings also revealed even more about Gen Z’s reselling habits. London-based Depop, which has a majority Gen Z community base, saw Topshop as the top most resold brand, with Nike and Zara following suit.

There has been a flurry of recent M&A activity in the resale space, which, according to Dodge, is expected.

“It is no surprise to us that Etsy has bought Depop, as they can undoubtedly see the potential in the fast-growing trend of young people reselling clothes online,” she said. “It is reported that more than 90 percent of the 30 million Depop users are under the age of 26, proving the huge opportunity for success for the business.”