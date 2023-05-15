×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stanley Korshak Sets Renovation, New Shops

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Again Top Kearney’s Circular Fashion Index

Gucci, Coach and Burberry were also confirmed as the front-runners in the luxury category for the second year in a row.

Patagonia, fibers, textiles, materials, inovation,
Patagonia is closing in on regenerative fibers. Courtesy

MILAN — For the second year in a row, Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face topped the list of the brands most committed to fashion circularity, according to research by global management consulting firm Kearney.

In its third iteration since launching in 2020, the latest Circular Fashion Index, or CFX — a ranking that measures fashion brands’ efforts toward extending the life cycle of their clothes — assessed 200 global brands this year, 50 more than in 2022, across 20 countries and six categories. The categories are luxury; premium and affordable luxury; mass market; fast fashion; sports and outdoor, and underwear and lingerie.

Related Galleries

As per the index, a company’s circularity performance is scored based on seven aspects that affect the garments’ longevity, taking into consideration both primary and secondary markets. Examples for the former category include assessing the percentage of recycled fabrics used to craft new products or the promotion of circularity in a brand’s communication, while for the latter, secondhand sales, rental services and reuse of returned clothes were valued. Each aspect was given a score between one and 10 and companies’ overall scores were a combination of these.

Results show little improvement was made compared to 2022 as the average score tallied 2.97 out of 10 across all brands, the same as last year. Kearney said that considering only brands already surveyed last year, it did notice a slight improvement. In 2020 the first CFX ranking reported an average score of just 1.6 out of 10 across all examined brands.

In particular, Dario Minutella, principal at Kearney Italia, said that in 2023 only 19 brands scored 5 out of 10 and only the top three tallied 7 out 10. This is confirmed by the percentage of brands with extensive adoption (scores 8 to 10) of all seven levers, both in the primary and secondary market clusters, which stands in the low-single-digit range.

“While we see some shining stars, we see the industry as a whole needing a step change improvement,” said Brian Ehrig, partner at Kearney U.S.

Minutella also highlighted that “according to our recent surveys consumers are not enough educated about the opportunities offered by circularity, both when buying fashion items and when disposing of them. Concrete actions are required on both sides to close the loop and make the industry really circular.”

The study highlights that primary market levers are pulled more often than secondary market ones, although little is done on educating consumers about circular consumption habits. It also urges fashion companies to amp up their secondary market efforts, especially when it comes to repair and maintenance services, reuse of returned clothes and pre-owned assortments, viewed as easier to adopt than rental services, for example — which are also poorly represented across the assessed brands.

Confirming their spots last year, Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face outperformed competitors, scoring 8.65, 8.30 and 7.90, respectfully, the former two improving their performance versus a year earlier. The North Face’s score dropped slightly from 8.05 in 2022.

Some implementations propelled the growth, such as Patagonia’s increased promotion and communication of circularity via a scoring 10-point scale system categorizing its products based on repairability, durability and functionality. For its part, Levi’s debuted a section dedicated to recycled denim products on its site and started disclosing its suppliers’ map and related carbon footprint.

In the top 10 global ranking, OVS came fourth, followed by Gucci. Madewell, in the sixth spot, was not part of the top 10 ranking last year. It is followed by Coach, down one position; Esprit, down four positions; Lululemon Athletica, and Lindex. Gant, which held the seventh spot last year, did not appear in the 2023 ranking.

Although not making the cut, some brands made significant improvements year-over-year, including Athleta, which enhanced its scores in the use of raw materials and second-hand sales, linking with ThredUp on a return-of-used-fashion program and in-house resale platform; Timberland, which increased its second-hand use score by strengthening its partnership with ReCircled to globally extend its take-back service, and Jimmy Choo, which also linked with a partner, The RealReal, to promote the second-hand market, in addition to heightening the quota of recycled materials in its supply chain.

Among the new surveyed companies joining Madewell, sportswear brand Mammut, affordable luxury label Ganni, and luxury footwear specialist Golden Goose were among the highest-score new entrants.

By category, Gucci topped the ranking of luxury labels, which was largely dominated by French brands, followed by Coach, Burberry, Moncler and Louis Vuitton, while players including Adidas, Columbia, Nike and Puma, among others, joined Patagonia, The North Face and Lululemon Athletica in the top 10 sportswear and outdoor brands ranking — the best performing category.

Mass market brands including Levi’s, OVS and Madewell, the top three, reported the second highest score in labels leading with dedicated and thorough care instructions, while the underwear and lingerie segment was the poorest performer due to the nature of its products, where second-hand and rental services are harder to implement. Etam, Wolford and Intimissimi stood out against competitors.

In the fast-fashion arena, Okaïdi, Jules/Brice and Tape à l’oeil registered the top three scores, while Zara slipped out of the top 10 list. In the premium/affordable luxury segment, Tommy Hilfiger climbed four positions to the top spot, followed by Timberland and Cos.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Hot Summer Bags

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face Most Circular Fashion Companies

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad