Patou Reveals its First Fairly Made Sustainability Impact Scores

PARIS – French luxury house Patou has partnered with traceability and environmental impact reporting company Fairly Made to shed light on its core collections.

The move makes the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand the first luxury house to launch a partnership with the French green tech startup.

Fairly Made has rated 64 products from Patou’s Les Essentiels line, which includes seasonless wardrobe staples such as jeans, black trousers, denim jackets and white T-shirts and tanks, using the platform’s scoring system. Fairly Made’s tech enables brands to evaluate and rate their entire supply chain in five categories including environmental impact, social impact, traceability, recyclability and sustainability.

For its first round, Patou has focused on traceability and recyclability. Ranked on a scale of one to five, Patou received a 2.84 for traceability and 2.39 for recyclability of its goods.

The brand acknowledged that there’s work to be done. “By partnering with Fairly Made, Patou is pushing itself further in its choices and its responsibility to their customers and to the environment. Today, Patou is among the first luxury brands to offer its customers these insights, and by doing so Patou is challenging itself to do better,” it said in a statement.

It’s the first step for the brand, which will evaluate all ready-to-wear and leather goods from the upcoming fall 2023 collection.

Since the century-old house was relaunched under creative director Guillaume Henry in 2019, Patou has focused on traceability, giving each product a QR code that deep dives into its materials, packaging and production methods.

Fairly Made has been working with LVMH and its brands since its founding in 2018.