Positive Luxury Looks to Speed Net-zero Adoption

Tuesday, luxury certification mark provider Positive Luxury announced a new partnership with 51toCarbonZero, a climate success platform.

The emphasis in the partnership is to help the luxury industry set, accelerate and achieve net-zero emissions goals per the companies. This partnership is said to equip luxury businesses with added climate tools, services and expertise to take compliance to new heights.

Today, less than 2 percent of companies have a verified net-zero target, per the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Change. Industry awareness for dialing down Scope 3 (or indirect) emissions is growing, yet only a handful of companies have cut this portion in any significance.

The hope, per Positive Luxury’s co-chief executive officer Amy Nelson-Bennett, is to provide an ambitious commitment beyond compliance. “Just like Positive Luxury’s Butterfly methodology and services, this partnership is not just about depth and scope of measurement. 51toCarbonZero provides a dynamic live dashboard and together we help global companies create accountable transition plans, and take real action to accelerate reduction in their carbon emissions — as opposed to offsetting.”

Partners look to help luxury firms reduce reporting time, better analyze data for decision-making and fine-tune compliance. Tools span a carbon footprint measurement platform, complete with an emissions factors database and carbon calculators. Positive Luxury currently counts 170 organizations with or undergoing its Butterfly Mark certification process. Positive Luxury is in talks with 10 clients who are interested in taking their assessments further under the new partnership. Last year, Positive Luxury introduced the new Connected Butterfly Mark which is one iteration of a digital product passport. Brands can plug in information from their sustainability journey so consumers can access it via a QR code.

Already, 51toCarbonZero works with consultants like Kearney. Similar to B Lab and Positive Luxury, the organization awards certifications (the “Climate Hero” badge) after detailed assessment. To note, certifications still have to be proven and verifiable under the European Commission’s upcoming policy.

“Positive Luxury is backed by [British Standards Institution] to ensure our product is based on the diligence of the ISO management system standard,” Nelson-Bennett said. “Therefore, our climate approach is based on ISO 14001, 14064 and 5001. 51toCarbon is aligned with [Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures] and prepares any to report under this framework as well, and other reporting options include SBTi’s, CDP and SECR.”

In this latest partnership, Nelson-Bennett underscored the potential to “create real change and transform luxury for the good of all.”