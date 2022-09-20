×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark Expands Sustainability Reporting

The more detailed tool helps consumers understand what terms and certifications mean, and lays out specific roadmaps for brands.

Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark ESG sustainability
Positive Luxury's new Connected Butterfly ESG assessment tool. Courtesy Positive Luxury

The newest version of Positive Luxury’s sustainability assessment Butterfly Mark takes flight this week, with additional details to put a company’s ESG status under the microscope.

The Butterfly Mark was launched a decade ago as a score and stamp of approval that a brand’s sustainability standards were vetted. A new platform is emerging that enables consumers to have more detail and transparency about what exactly those performance scores, certifications and targets mean.

With the new Connected Butterfly Mark, accessed via a webpage widget, QR code or an enabled tag in store, brands can do a deep-dive into their sustainability journey, explain the structural or supply chain changes they have made to reach these targets, or lay out new targets and key milestones and explain their roadmap to achieve them.

Related Galleries

Tom Ford Beauty, Smythson, Anya Hindmarch and Etro are among the first brands to sign up for the new system.

The new technology is not only a way for companies to track their own numbers, but Positive Luxury links their performance data with external metrics, benchmarks and tracks improvement over time to be able to provide context to consumers.

It also adds an education component for consumers, which can explain what a certification or technical term means and put in perspective why it matters. Positive Luxury calls the new system “holistic certification.”

Diana Verde Nieto, cofounder and chief executive officer, said the idea of awarding broad, static “scores” is outdated. “It doesn’t mean anything,” she said. “More and more the community really wants to understand specifics from an ESG perspective. A blended score doesn’t allow the wider stakeholder groups to identify if you are actually a business that has innovation and sustainability at the forefront.”

Certifications are “essentially a report card of what you’ve done in the past 12 or 24 months — sort of a backward-looking perspective,” added co-CEO Amy Nelson-Bennett. “There’s some value in that, but it doesn’t put the responsibility on you completely as a company to figure out how you’re going to use that going forward.”

Positive Luxury looks at a company’s overall impact in everything from the supply chain to the use of pesticides, procurement to labor practices from tier one to tier three suppliers. In the governance and innovation sector, they examine how companies are handling social issues attributed to climate change, as well as women’s equality and worker’s rights and how they are impacted.

Transparency and verifiable information are becoming business basics, Nelson-Bennett said.

“With increasing research, feedback and data, consumers are trying to align their behaviors to ethical company practices,” she said, and have raised their expectations for clear information. Those demands are coming from all sides, she added. “Companies are coming under increasing pressure from legislation, from their consumers and from their employees who only want to work for organizations whose values are aligned to their own.”

The duo noted that in their home base of the U.K. that means not only the Competition and Markets Authority examining companies’ greenwashing claims, but noted it is also the first country to adopt the Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures reporting standards which will come into play in 2023.

As consumers, investors and employees become more knowledgeable about ESG, they expect fact-based information, and the “intention gap” of conflicting values and purchases is closing. A company’s sustainability credentials impacts consumer perception of a brand more than 70 percent across age groups, according to Nelson-Bennett.

“The sort of soft, fluffy language around this hasn’t really helped consumers know what to believe and what not to believe,” said Nelson-Bennett. “But those days are numbered now.”

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Hot Summer Bags

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Positive Luxury's Butterfly Mark ESG Reporting

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad