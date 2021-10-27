Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Ventures Into Vintage, Rentals

Fashion

Jonathan Adler: A Potter Builds an Empire

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand Sustainability, Diversity Goals: Short Takes

This week in sustainability: heavyweights PVH, Ralph Lauren and VF amp up sustainability and diversity projects, and Fair Harbor finds a financial harbor.

By
Kaley Roshitsh, Jean E. Palmieri
Plus Icon
Ralph Lauren, sustainability, cotton
Ralph Lauren regenerative cotton aims are larger than life. Courtesy

Ralph’s Regeneration: The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation and the Soil Health Institute announced a first-of-its-kind $5 million commitment Tuesday to support regenerative cotton farming.

Dubbed the U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund, or USRCF, the initiative mobilizes some one million acres of U.S. cotton cropland toward regenerative practices, among them cover cropping, no tillage and compost use.

Participating partners of the fund include Cotton Incorporated, National Cotton Council and Field to Market.

Roseann Lynch, Ralph Lauren Corp.’s chief people officer and head of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation stressed the fund “is an ambitious effort” that “puts growers at the center of creating a sustainable future for U.S. cotton production.” Cotton makes up more than 80 percent of Ralph Lauren Corp.’s total material use and the USRCF initiative complements the brand’s recent material and dye process investments.

Related Galleries

The USRCF will initially operate in four states including Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Georgia, with expansion plans to Alabama, North Carolina, Missouri, California and Oklahoma as these nine states represent 85 percent of U.S. cotton production.

The Soil Health Institute will work closely with cotton farmers to help them prioritize soil health management systems on their operations and monitor gains through soil health and soil carbon targets measurements.

PVH Expands Diversity Recruiting: As part of its diversity recruitment priorities, announced Wednesday, PVH has expanded its partnership with Fashion for All Foundation, or FFAF, carving out additional internship, job, education and mentorship opportunities.

Under the expanded program, FFAF will deliver year-round student programming, including mock interviews, résumé writing clinics, networking workshops and opportunities to meet professionals in the industry. The programming centers around access for women, Black, Indigenous and people of color communities, LGBTQ individuals and those “with diverse abilities,” per FFAF.

PVH and FFAF have been working together for a number of years through PVH’s Summer Intensive Program, placing FFAF students and alumni in internships and full-time roles at PVH.

VF’s New Targets: Publishing its latest “Made for Change” report Tuesday, VF Corp. has tacked on 12 new goals on people, planet and profit.

Sean Cady, vice president of global sustainability, responsibility and trade at VF Corp., enforced that VF finds a “reciprocal relationship between purpose and profit,” in the report, the fourth sustainability and responsibility report from VF. It spans supply chain, equity and inclusion principles and a number of reduction targets.

Among the 12 new goals, VF said it will “aspire to achieve 25 percent representation of Black, Indigenous and people of color representation within our director and above population by 2030 in the U.S.”

As the company looks to broaden diversity and inclusion gains, it also highlighted as new goals supplier diversity spend, hiring opportunities, employee representation and pay equity — among associates, sponsored athletes and influencers — by 2024.

VF bookmarked a number of goals on people while marking out progress. Per the report, more than 375 leaders were trained on VF’s inclusion and unconscious bias. (VF did not specify the outcome or success of training).

The report also underlined workplace goals and progress. For one, the company said it helped 290,315 workers on its goal to improve 1 million worker lives by 2025. VF said it would amplify the voices of “in-scope supply chain workers through “gender-proportional workplace committees,” which has a puzzling resemblance to unions but remains to be clarified by the company.

VF touted progress on emissions including a 17 percent reduction in direct emissions (on track to cut emissions by 55 percent by 2030). Despite business growth, VF saw no “corresponding increase in Scope 3 emissions” (or indirect). On the materials front, VF touted 75 percent of all cotton purchased by VF as grown in the U.S., Australia or under a third-party sourcing scheme.

The company also said it will “eliminate all nonessential, single-use plastics from VF direct operations and sponsored events by 2023.”

Fair Harbor Inks Funding: Fair Harbor, the sustainable men’s swimwear brand founded by siblings Caroline and Jake Danehy, has found a backer.

Gerber Finance, an e-capital company focused on backing companies experiencing strong growth, has invested $7 million into the business. The funding will fuel Fair Harbor’s plans to expand into a full lifestyle brand for men, women and children.

Since its founding in 2014, Fair Harbor has been focused on building a business centered around turning postconsumer recycled water bottles into swimwear and apparel. To date, the brand has recycled more than 10 million bottles. Sales exceeded $18 million last year and the brand has since expanded into shirts, hoodies, T-shirts and Henleys. It also launched a kids’ line.

“We chose Gerber Finance for two reasons,” said Jake Danehy, chief executive officer of Fair Harbor. “First, they offer a more creative financing structure than we saw elsewhere in the market, and this structure will be pivotal in facilitating our continued growth. And, we spoke with some of Gerber’s existing clients and they all said Gerber stands out by being a true partner through good times and bad. We’re most excited about that partnership as we work with Gerber to continue to build our business.”

Jennifer Palmer, CEO of Gerber Finance, pointed to Fair Harbor’s “incredible growth” as well as the “passion and purpose” of the Danehys as the primary reason for its investment. “Fair Harbor’s model of turning recycled water bottles into clothing aligns with our commitment to fund companies giving back to the community and the planet through our Naturally Gerber Finance division, and we look forward to supporting their continued success,” Palmer said.

Gerber is focused on helping to grow natural products companies including Honey Stinger, Stasher and Pact, another sustainable apparel brand.

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

PVH, Ralph Lauren, VF, More Expand

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad